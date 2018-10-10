This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Former Liverpool defender Coates saves team-mate's life after goalkeeper knocked unconscious

The 28-year-old prevented team-mate Romain Salin from swallowing his tongue after the goalkeeper collided with his post.

By Aaron Gallagher Wednesday 10 Oct 2018, 10:45 AM
1 hour ago 3,157 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/4278029

I Liga 2018/19 - Portimonense vs Sporting CP Uruguay and Sporting Lisbon defender Sebastian Coates. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

SEBASTIAN COATES has been hailed a hero after the former Liverpool defender dramatically helped save his team-mates’s life over the weekend.

The Uruguayan sprung to action during a Primeira Liga game between Sporting Lisbon and Portimonense, when goalkeeper Romain Salin collided with his own goal-post.

Shortly before half-time the shot-stopper tried to prevent forward Shoya Nakajima from scoring, before accidentally crashing into the woodwork neck first — knocking the goalkeeper unconscious.

Coates sprung to action immediately, opening his team-mates mouth and placing his fingers inside to prevent Salin from swallowing his tongue, clearing his airways.

The goalkeeper received immediate treatment on the field of play before being substituted off shortly before the break.

Source: ESPN UK/YouTube

