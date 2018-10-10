Former Liverpool defender Coates saves team-mate's life after goalkeeper knocked unconscious

Uruguay and Sporting Lisbon defender Sebastian Coates. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

SEBASTIAN COATES has been hailed a hero after the former Liverpool defender dramatically helped save his team-mates’s life over the weekend.

The Uruguayan sprung to action during a Primeira Liga game between Sporting Lisbon and Portimonense, when goalkeeper Romain Salin collided with his own goal-post.

Shortly before half-time the shot-stopper tried to prevent forward Shoya Nakajima from scoring, before accidentally crashing into the woodwork neck first — knocking the goalkeeper unconscious.

Coates sprung to action immediately, opening his team-mates mouth and placing his fingers inside to prevent Salin from swallowing his tongue, clearing his airways.

The goalkeeper received immediate treatment on the field of play before being substituted off shortly before the break.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!