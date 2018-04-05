Sergio's Masters defence goes up in smoke as he hits FIVE balls in the water on one hole

OH, SERGIO.

The defending championâ€™s hopes of retaining his Masters title are all but over after he found the water FIVE times on the par-five 15th hole.

Garcia eventually carded a 13, dropping an incredible eight shots, to tie the highest score ever on a single hole at Augusta â€” he also went from two-over to 10-over, with amateur Harry Ellis the only player below him on the leaderboard.

With his 10th shot of the 15th hole, Sergio Garcia delivered his fifth consecutive ball into the water. #themasters https://t.co/Nj020wsUeB pic.twitter.com/kWA0XBSlUK — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 5, 2018

Having made a steady start to his defence, Garcia then dissected the fairway on the 15th, before laying up to put himself in prime position for his approach.

However, his third shot pitched 10 feet away from the pin, before rolling back down the vicious slope and into the hazard â€” and the same thing happened four more times, as Garciaâ€™s hopes went up in smoke.

