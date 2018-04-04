  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Wednesday 4 April, 2018
Sergio Garcia's champions dinner menu was a bitter disappointment (to us)

Listen, we’re sure it tasted fine, but that’s not the point.

By Sean Farrell Wednesday 4 Apr 2018, 11:11 AM
1 hour ago 3,843 Views 6 Comments
THE ANNUAL CHAMPIONS Dinner before the Masters is the peak of golfâ€™s old-money stuffiness. But if youâ€™ve earned a green jacket, youâ€™ve earned the right to serve up whatever you want, traditions bedamned.

Most returning champions use the menu to showcase a little of their national flavours and serve up some dishes that are deliciously at odds with the up-tight Augusta ethos.

Sandy Lyle served haggis, Danny Willett offered up a Sunday roast of a Tuesday evening, Vijay Singh introduced Panang curry to the golf fraternity, the 22-year-old Tiger Woods asked for burgers and chips and Angel Cabrera â€“ the absolute hero â€“ brought Argentine barbecue to the table.

So, Sergio, whatâ€™ll we have?

International salad! Are you kidding me, Garcia? There have been Masters champions from 11 countries, being inspired by them doesnâ€™t narrow this down enough to make it a thing. This is a cop out.

Okay, okayâ€¦ breathe, food fans.

The Masters - Preview Day 1 Source: Jamie Squire

For main course thereâ€™s â€˜Traditional Spanish Lobster Riceâ€˜. Sounds fine, who doesnâ€™t love paella? We just felt Garcia could have shown a bit of imagination here.

Itâ€™s not even the first time this decade that paella has been on the Masters menu (Phil Mickelson, 2011), take the platform to show that Spain has other food to offer.

For dessert, Garcia treated the room to his wife Angelaâ€™s Tres Leches Cake. The42 is not a regular Bake Off viewer, so this appears to be a sponge of some sort. Grand.

Hopefully this yearâ€™s green jacket can go to a much more worthy gourmand.

