Real Madrid say Ramos will escape ban for entering tunnel

UEFA HAVE INFORMED Real Madrid that Sergio Ramos will face no further sanctions after being captured on television in the tunnel at the Bernabeu during the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie with Juventus.

Ramos was suspended for the game having been sent off in the first leg and spent most of it in the stands before proceeding towards the pitch in the latter stages where he watched Cristiano Ronaldo dispatch a 97th minute penalty to send the home side into the final four.

Ramos’s actions led many to speculate he may receive a further one-match ban as suspended players or coaches are not technically allowed near the pitch during a game.

However, in the aftermath of today’s Champions League draw, Real Madrid director Emilio Butragueno told beIN SPORTS that the club had been told by Uefa that no action would be taken against Ramos.

“Uefa have told us there is no risk of a ban as there is not reason for one,” he said.

Uefa, however, have yet to comment publicly on the matter.

