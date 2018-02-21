  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
De Gea brilliance helps Man United escape Sevilla with a draw

The goalkeeper had to be at his best to keep out the La Liga side tonight.

By AFP Wednesday 21 Feb 2018, 9:35 PM
4 hours ago 13,661 Views 98 Comments
Image: Daniel Gonzalez Acuna
Image: Daniel Gonzalez Acuna

DAVID DE GEA deflected the attention away from Paul Pogba with another spectacular display of goalkeeping as Manchester United came away from their Champions League last 16, first leg against Sevilla in Spain with a 0-0 draw on Wednesday.

De Gea made two breathtaking saves to deny Steven Nâ€™Zonzi and Luis Muriel at the end of the first half at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, denying Sevilla a lead to take to England for next monthâ€™s return.

Sevilla were the more likely side, with United offering little going forward despite the presence of Alexis Sanchez, Romelu Lukaku and Juan Mata in their attack.

Lukaku had a late goal disallowed, but Unitedâ€™s was the kind of cautious approach seen time and again in such games by Mourinhoâ€™s teams down the years.

Their inability, unwillingness even, to get an away goal leaves the tie wide open ahead of the second leg, with United looking to reach the quarter-finals in their first appearance in the knockout stage of the Champions League since 2014.

Mourinho decided to leave Pogba out of his starting line-up, despite the Frenchman being back in the squad after illness had kept him out of Unitedâ€™s FA Cup win at Huddersfield Town.

Fuelling the speculation of an uneasy relationship between Mourinho and the France midfielder, the United manager chose to select 21-year-old Scott McTominay ahead of Pogba in a midfield three.

However, an untimely injury to Ander Herrera meant Pogba was thrown on after just 17 minutes of a first half dominated by the Spanish side.

Sevilla, looking to make it past the last 16 of the Champions League after falling in their three previous appearances at this stage over the last decade, could and should have had a goal to show for their performance.

De Gea made one good early save low down to deny Colombian Muriel, while Jesus Navas, impressive at right-back, fired just wide after latching onto Ever Banegaâ€™s cross-field pass.

Stepping up the pressure just before half-time, Joaquin Correaâ€™s shot from a good position was too easy for De Gea, but the Spain â€˜keeper displayed all his class as he kept out headed attempts from Nâ€™Zonzi and Muriel from point-blank range, both saves requiring breathtaking reactions.

The importance to United of not letting in a goal was clear â€” they had kept eight clean sheets in their 10 matches before heading to Andalusia, with their only defeats in that time coming in the two games in which they had conceded.

And they seemed content enough to leave Spain with a 0-0 draw, continuing to soak up pressure in the second half and relying on Sevillaâ€™s indecision in the final third.

They were also aided by Pablo Sarabiaâ€™s inability to find the target from an inviting Muriel cross in the 73rd minute, before Lukakuâ€™s goal was ruled out by French referee Clement Turpin for a handball as he controlled before shooting.

Whether Mourinhoâ€™s team should have been more adventurous will only become clear after the return in Manchester in three weeks.

Â© â€“ AFP 2018

COMMENTS (98)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

