  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Saturday 31 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Messi rescues leaders with late late show in Seville

Barcelona scored twice in 53 seconds during a frantic finish to Saturday’s La Liga clash with Sevilla.

By The42 Team Saturday 31 Mar 2018, 10:29 PM
23 minutes ago 1,028 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/3934832
Barcelona's Lionel Messi
Barcelona's Lionel Messi
Barcelona's Lionel Messi

LIONEL MESSI CAME off the bench to rescue Barcelona and extend their unbeaten run in La Liga to 37 games as the leaders scored twice in the closing moments to draw 2-2 with Sevilla. 

Barcelona had been unusually below-par at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan and were lucky to only be two goals behind as the game entered the 88th minute.

But Luis Suarez – who had been so wasteful for the visitors – then halved the deficit and 53 seconds later Messi earned a point, the Argentine superstar beating Sergio Rico from 20 yards to cap on his return from injury in an astonishing finish to the contest.

It was harsh on Sevilla who had dominated proceedings and deservedly led through strikes in either half from Franco Vazquez and Luis Muriel.

But they were made to rue wasted chances from that duo and Jesus Navas as Barca showed why they are the top side in Spain this season.

The draw edges Ernesto Valverde’s side closer to the title – now 12 points clear of closest challengers Atletico Madrid – and leaves them one game short of equalling Real Sociedad’s unbeaten record in the competition.

Barcelona rued the absence of Messi in the opening half as Suarez and Andres Iniesta lacked the quality in front of goal that their Argentine team-mate is renowned for.

Suarez saw an early chance saved by Sergio Rico and blasted another wide soon after, the Uruguayan’s openings coming after Iniesta had failed to test the Sevilla goalkeeper.

At the other end Ter Stegen’s goal led a charmed life as Luis Muriel and Joaquin Correa both headed wide under little pressure from the Barca defence.

Vazquez showed much more composure with 36 minutes on the clock as Barca gave him the freedom of the six-yard box, the attacking midfielder slotting home Correa’s low cross.

Gerard Pique should have levelled things up seconds before the break but he inexplicably chose to try and volley Samuel Umtiti’s deflected cross rather than use his head – the defender failing to connect at the back post.

The hosts used the let-off to put Barca further behind five minutes after the restart, Muriel firing beyond Ter Stegen after the goalkeeper could only parry Sergio Escudero’s shot.

As Messi warmed up, Sevilla should have been three in front when Navas raced through one-on-one, but Ter Stegen held him up momentarily before Pique cleared his shot off the line.

The loose ball then fell to Vazquez and he was unable to convert from 12 yards.

Valverde introduced Messi – who missed Argentina’s two friendlies with a hamstring problem – just before the hour and he gave the visitors much more quality in the final third.

He was immediately involved to release Philippe Coutinho but Simon Kjaer intercepted the Brazilian’s low cross before Suarez could tap home.

Another chance saw Suarez hit the post from a tight angle, but Sevilla still posed more of an attacking threat – Muriel and substitute Miguel Layun both wasting good openings.

And they proved costly as Suarez finally beat Rico with an acrobatic effort, with more drama to come in the visitors’ next attack.

Messi – it had to be him – snatched a point Barca scarcely deserved with a curling effort that Rico could only get a hand to as the league leaders completed an unlikely recovery.

- Omni

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'We were taking the mick out of him inside that it was a very handy one'
'We were taking the mick out of him inside that it was a very handy one'
Stunning Andrew Conway try sends Munster into Champions Cup semi-final
'It's just me. I always feel a bit better if we had a little scuffle in the game!'
FOOTBALL
Messi rescues leaders with late late show in Seville
Messi rescues leaders with late late show in Seville
Gareth Bale bags brace as Madrid warm up nicely for Juve showdown
Lewandowski nets hat-trick against old club as Bayern annihilate Dortmund in Der Klassiker
MUNSTER
Premature end to final European game at Thomond for emotional Zebo
Premature end to final European game at Thomond for emotional Zebo
As it happened: Munster v Toulon, Champions Cup quarter-final
'We've got to be smart, we've got to be physical and we've got to win big moments'
PREMIER LEAGUE
Klopp delighted as Liverpool raid Palace to pick up 'dirty three points'
Klopp delighted as Liverpool raid Palace to pick up 'dirty three points'
Game of two halves? Mourinho revels in Man United's 'perfect first half'
Fired-up Hammers edge closer to safety as home defeat leaves West Brom looking doomed
REPORT
Goal from former Reading forward earns Hoops all three points as Sligo drop into relegation zone
Goal from former Reading forward earns Hoops all three points as Sligo drop into relegation zone
Ex-Everton striker scores fourth goal of the season as impressive Waterford remain third
Dundalk remain unbeaten after eight games with easy dispatch of Gypsies

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie