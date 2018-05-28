This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Monday 28 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Connacht sign 21-year-old Fijian who played against the Lions last year

Sevu Reece played for the Provincial Barbarians in their defeat to the Lions last summer.

By Sinead Farrell Monday 28 May 2018, 12:45 PM
55 minutes ago 2,466 Views 7 Comments
http://the42.ie/4040158
Image: Photosport/Bruce Lim/INPHO
Image: Photosport/Bruce Lim/INPHO

ANDY FRIEND HAS started life as the new Connacht head coach by welcoming new signing Sevu Reece from Waikato in New Zealand, the club have announced.

The 21-year-old Fijian, who will link up with the Irish province at the end of Waikato’s season, was the youngest member of the Provincial Barbarians side who suffered a 13-7 defeat to the Lions last year.

He plays mostly on the wing, but also has experience of playing right across the back line.

In the previous season he finished as the top points scorer for his club side Melville and helped them to their first Waikato championship in 35 years.

His performances there earned him a place on the Waikato squad for the 2016 Mitre 10 Cup. In that season he went on to make 12 appearances scoring 7 tries in the process.

Reece moved to New Zealand in 2014.

Source: Connacht Rugby/YouTube

Speaking to the Connacht website after his signing, he said:

“I am really pleased to be signing for Connacht next season. Connacht is a proud club with a passionate support and I am looking forward to meeting the fans and my new team mates when I arrive there at the end of my season with Waikato.

“I will be doing everything I can to bring more success to the province.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Jared Payne to take up coaching position with Ulster after head injury forces retirement

Lancaster: ‘Ireland have an exceptional chance at next year’s World Cup’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
DUBLIN
Anthony Daly suggests allowing an extra team play in the Leinster hurling championship
Anthony Daly suggests allowing an extra team play in the Leinster hurling championship
'I don’t think we’ve ever done experimentation': No half-measures for Dublin in Leinster
As it happened: Longford v Meath, Dublin v Wicklow - Sunday football match tracker
FOOTBALL
Do you agree with the selections for the Sunday Game man-of-the-match awards?
Do you agree with the selections for the Sunday Game man-of-the-match awards?
'I think there is interest from his end' - Rooney would thrive in MLS, says DC United boss
'I lost Liverpool the game' – Karius apologises for costly Champions League howlers
HURLING
Teenager makes his mark, Tipp keep season alive and win slips from Cork's grasp
Teenager makes his mark, Tipp keep season alive and win slips from Cork's grasp
Another couple of stunning Semple Stadium saves by Cork's Nash to add to his collection
Morris saves Tipperary as they come from 9 points down to grab draw with Cork
LIVERPOOL
Police probe Karius death threats after Champions League misery
Police probe Karius death threats after Champions League misery
The story of Arsenal's tragic lost star in the making and more of the week's best sportswriting
Ronaldo: It should be called the CR7 Champions League

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie