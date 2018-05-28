Connacht sign 21-year-old Fijian who played against the Lions last year

ANDY FRIEND HAS started life as the new Connacht head coach by welcoming new signing Sevu Reece from Waikato in New Zealand, the club have announced.

The 21-year-old Fijian, who will link up with the Irish province at the end of Waikato’s season, was the youngest member of the Provincial Barbarians side who suffered a 13-7 defeat to the Lions last year.

He plays mostly on the wing, but also has experience of playing right across the back line.

In the previous season he finished as the top points scorer for his club side Melville and helped them to their first Waikato championship in 35 years.

His performances there earned him a place on the Waikato squad for the 2016 Mitre 10 Cup. In that season he went on to make 12 appearances scoring 7 tries in the process.

Reece moved to New Zealand in 2014.

Speaking to the Connacht website after his signing, he said:

“I am really pleased to be signing for Connacht next season. Connacht is a proud club with a passionate support and I am looking forward to meeting the fans and my new team mates when I arrive there at the end of my season with Waikato.

“I will be doing everything I can to bring more success to the province.”

