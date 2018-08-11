Sweet 64 leaves Lowry just three back in PGA Championship

SHANE LOWRY IS well in the hunt and just three shots off the lead as the weather-delayed PGA Championship approaches its halfway stage in Missouri.

The Offaly man was -3 through 10 holes when second-round play was suspended last night, but he suffered no loss of momentum as play resumed at Bellerive Country Club this morning.

Lowry maintained his bogey-free form as he continued his push up the leaderboard with a birdie on his 12th (hole three), 16th (hole seven) and at the close to complete a scintillating round of 64 that leaves him seven-under par, three shots off leader Gary Woodland.

Rory McIlroy also avoided bogeys on both sides of the break in round two, the County Down man shot a -3 67 thanks to birdies on 14 and 17 ahead of this evening’s third round.

Playing alongside McIlroy, Tiger Woods is at -4 having rediscovered his rhythm after a brace of bogeys undid some his fine work in shooting four birdies on his front nine. Justin Thomas is six under par.

Padraig Harrington (+1) and Paul Dunne (+6) have completed their opening 36 holes and are set to miss the cut with the line perched at even par.

See the latest leaderboard here

