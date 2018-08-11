This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 11 August, 2018
Sweet 64 leaves Lowry just three back in PGA Championship

The Offaly man maintained his form despite the weather delays in St Louis.

By Sean Farrell Saturday 11 Aug 2018, 3:37 PM
1 hour ago 3,770 Views 3 Comments
Image: Brynn Anderson
Image: Brynn Anderson

SHANE LOWRY IS well in the hunt and just three shots off the lead as the weather-delayed PGA Championship approaches its halfway stage in Missouri.

The Offaly man was -3 through 10 holes when second-round play was suspended last night, but he suffered no loss of momentum as play resumed at Bellerive Country Club this morning.

Lowry maintained his bogey-free form as he continued his push up the leaderboard with a birdie on his 12th (hole three), 16th (hole seven) and at the close to complete a scintillating round of 64 that leaves him seven-under par, three shots off leader Gary Woodland.

Rory McIlroy also avoided bogeys on both sides of the break in round two, the County Down man shot a -3 67 thanks to birdies on 14 and 17 ahead of this evening’s third round.

Playing alongside McIlroy, Tiger Woods is at -4 having rediscovered his rhythm after a brace of bogeys undid some his fine work in shooting four birdies on his front nine. Justin Thomas is six under par.

Padraig Harrington (+1) and Paul Dunne (+6) have completed their opening 36 holes and are set to miss the cut with the line perched at even par.

