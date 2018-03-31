  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Shaqiri risks Stoke wrath by insisting 'even a Ronaldinho could do little in this team'

The Swiss international hinted at a summer exit after expressing his frustration at a “lack of quality” around him.

By The42 Team Saturday 31 Mar 2018, 2:58 PM
1 hour ago 1,464 Views 6 Comments
XHERDAN SHAQIRI HAS bemoaned the “lack of quality” at Stoke, suggesting that “even a Ronaldinho could do little” with the Potters.

The Switzerland international moved to England in July 2015 for £12 million and was considered to be quite a coup.

Having previously represented Bayern Munich and Inter, the 26-year-old had forged a reputation alongside the likes of Franck Ribery and Mauro Icardi.

Shaqiri admits to missing his illustrious former colleagues, with his time in the Premier League having been a “sobering” experience.

He told Schweizer Illustrierte: “The feeling that even a Ronaldinho could do little in this team is sobering. I had to realise that it’s a bit different when you have players like Ribery and Thiago at Bayern or Icardi and [Mateo] Kovacic at Inter. Here at Stoke I cannot exert too much influence, simply because there is a lack of quality around me.”

Having aired his frustration at seeing challenges for titles and European places swapped for a relegation scrap at the bet365 Stadium, Shaqiri has hinted that his days at Stoke may be numbered.

He added: “I cannot just down tools but it would take something extreme for Stoke in the transfer market this summer to revive my enthusiasm.”

Shaqiri is currently enjoying his most productive season with the Potters, even if those around him have struggled.

He has managed seven goals and six assists across 31 appearances, but Stoke find themselves languishing inside the Premier League relegation zone ahead of a testing trip to Arsenal on Sunday.

