After impressing for Ireland, midfielder Williams earns new deal at Millwall

Williams celebrates his first senior goal for Ireland earlier this month.

Williams celebrates his first senior goal for Ireland earlier this month.

IRISH MIDFIELDER SHAUN Williams has been rewarded with a contract extension at Millwall.

The 31-year-old will remain at the Championship club until the summer of 2020 — having joined from MK Dons in January 2014.

Since then, he has made 203 appearances and scored 16 goals for the Lions.

Former Sporting Final man Williams had to be patient to earn international recognition, but made his senior Ireland debut against France in Paris back in May.

This month, he came on to score in the defeat to Wales before impressing during the 1-1 draw away to Poland.

“I’m really pleased to extend my time at Millwall,” the Dubliner said. “I’m very settled at the club, am enjoying my football, and my family feel at home in the area, so all in all, it was a complete no-brainer.

On a personal level I’ve been pleased with my form over the past 12 months and feel as good as I have done at any time in my career so far.”

Millwall boss Neil Harris added: “I’m delighted that Willo has extended his contract with the club. He has been a focal point in our team over the last three years and a leader on and off the pitch.

“His new contract is warranted by performances over the last 12 months. I look forward to working with him in the short and long-term future.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!