Shelmaliers win first ever Wexford football crown while Sarsfields advance to Galway hurling semis

SARSFIELDS ARE THE first club into the Galway SHC semi-finals after their 1-12 to 0-13 win over Castlegar today.

The sides were level at 0-8 apiece at half-time in Kenny Park, but Sarsfields put in an impressive second-half to take the two-point victory.

Meanwhile, Shelmaliers are the Wexford SFC champions after a comprehensive 4-14 to 1-7 win over seven-times champions Kilanerin in the county final replay.

Shelmaliers collected their first ever title at the grade after goals from Simon Donohoe, AJ Lehane, Ross Banville and Eoghan Nolan – who finished with 1-2 from play.

The winners, who were promoted from intermediate ranks just 11 years ago, led by 1-6 to 0-1 at the interval and powered to victory in the second period.

Shelmaliers are the @tdsupplies Senior football champions after a comprehensive and very impressive win over Kilanerin by 4-14 to 1-7. Hard luck to the north county men but this first-ever senior football title is a richly-deserved win for @shelmaliers - enjoy the celebrations! — Wexford GAA (@OfficialWexGAA) October 20, 2018

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: