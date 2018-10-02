This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Tuesday 2 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Late, late show! Silva winner gets Manchester City back on track in Europe

His 87th-minute effort made it 2-1.

By AFP Tuesday 2 Oct 2018, 8:27 PM
32 minutes ago 1,166 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4265243
Image: DPA/PA Images
Image: DPA/PA Images

A LATE DAVID Silva goal sealed Manchester City’s 2-1 victory at Hoffenheim as Pep Guardiola’s side got their Champions League campaign back on track in Germany.

After suffering a shock 2-1 defeat at home to Lyon a fortnight ago, the Premier League champions badly needed the three points to move off the bottom of Group F.

Silva poached the winner on 87 minutes when he reacted quickest to nick the ball off Hoffenheim defender Stefan Posch on the penalty spot and fire home.

The away win was thoroughly deserved as City were finally rewarded for their patience after dominating a determined Hoffenheim defence for long spells.

However, City got off to a disastrous start at the Rhein-Neckar Arena as Hoffenheim shocked the English side by taking the lead after just 44 seconds.

When central midfielder Kerem Demirbay spotted a hole in the City defence, his pass put Ishak Belfodil clear to fire past goalkeeper Ederson to the delight of the home fans.

City hit back almost immediately when Silva’s pass split the Hoffenheim defence and found Leroy Sane who put Aguero into space to tap home the equaliser on eight minutes.

From that point on, City were repeatedly thwarted in their efforts to grab a second goal against a dogged Hoffenheim side until Silva struck.

The Germans had a huge let-off on 14 minutes when England’s Raheem Sterling held off his marker and dribbled across goal, but his final shot went wide.

City threatened again on 32 minutes when Sane managed to get the ball away to Aguero again, but he could only fire over.

1899 Hoffenheim vs Manchester City Source: DPA/PA Images

The Argentinian had a total of seven chances, five in the first-half alone, and moments later Hoffenheim goalkeeper Oliver Baumann had to palm yet another Aguero shot over the crossbar.

Somehow, it remained 1-1 at the break as repeated City chances went begging.

- Living dangerously -

Hoffenheim started the second half just as they had the first — at full throttle.

Belfodil again found space in the City defence, but fired wide as did midfielder Florian Grillitsch moments later in an explosive opening from the hosts.

City lived dangerously in chasing the elusive second goal.

Ederson was caught way out of his goal by a Hoffenheim counter-attack, but the hosts failed to take advantage of the empty net.

City’s growing frustrations bubbled over when left-back Kyle Walker was booked for a crunching tackle on Hoffenheim right wing Pavel Kadelabek.

With 20 minutes to go, Aguero had his head in his hands after wasting a golden chance by heading straight at Hoffenheim ‘keeper Baumann.

Guardiola, back on the sidelines after serving a one-match ban against Lyon, leaped off the bench in fury when City were denied a penalty when Baumann brought down Sane in full flight in the area.

However, Silva popped up with the winner to delight City’s travelling fans.

© – AFP 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    LIAM MILLER
    'You were home at half 12 everyday twiddling your thumbs. It was easy to say âAnyone fancy a pint?â'
    'You were home at half 12 everyday twiddling your thumbs. It was easy to say ‘Anyone fancy a pint?’'
    On this day in 2003 - Relive Liam Miller's 'magical' goal against Lyon
    'I've never seen such a good turn-out of players... that tells you what everybody thinks of Liam'
    GOLF
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
    Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
    FOOTBALL
    Top of the Bundesliga assist charts, one of England's hottest prospects signs long-term deal at Dortmund
    Top of the Bundesliga assist charts, one of England's hottest prospects signs long-term deal at Dortmund
    Neymar lauds 'winner' Tuchel and insists best is yet to come
    Liverpool defender Alexander-Arnold makes shortlist for best young footballer in the world prize
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    LIVE: Man United vs Valencia, Champions League
    LIVE: Man United vs Valencia, Champions League
    'He has sacrificed himself' - Fellaini embodies the spirit that Man United need, says Mourinho
    Former Man United striker Rossi escapes drugs ban
    MUNSTER
    'When I'm as fit as I can be and in as good form as I can be, I back myself to play'
    'When I'm as fit as I can be and in as good form as I can be, I back myself to play'
    'A pretty strong team will be put out': Leinster go into Munster with one eye on Europe
    Leavy, Ryan and McGrath back to boost Leinster for Munster showdown

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie