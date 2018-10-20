'I feel s**t... I wouldn't want my kids to do that' - Zebo apologises to Lowry

Murray Kinsella reports from Paris

SIMON ZEBO HAS always been a spur-of-the-moment kind of character, but he regretted his taunting of Ulster fullback Michael Lowry in the same second as he did it.

The former Munster man scored Racing 92′s fifth try in their 44-12 win over Ulster in Paris and admits that he let himself down by pointing his finger at Lowry as he headed over the tryline.

Zebo taunted Lowry before scoring. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Zebo showed off a brief dance move after dotting down but was soon apologising to Lowry, having been told off by referee Nigel Owens.

Speaking immediately post-match at Paris La Défense Arena, Zebo was contrite over his actions.

“I’m still sick about it, I had to wait 10 minutes outside the dressing room to give him my jersey and apologise again,” said Zebo.

“I’ve played the game for I don’t know how many years and I’ve never done anything like that, I just got too excited.

“I probably built up the game a bit too much in my head this week and let the emotions get the better of me for a few seconds.

“You live and learn, I wouldn’t want my kids to do that I’m and I’m very disappointed with myself.

“I feel shit, but he’s a lovely fella. As soon as I went over to apologise he was very receptive, we’d a good chat after the game. There’s no ill feelings or anything.

“These things happen, but I’d prefer if they didn’t happen to me.”

Ulster captain Rory Best, meanwhile, said his team have no hard feelings towards Zebo for his impetuous act.

“We all know Zebo and I think he gets a bit over-exuberant at times,” said Best. “As far as I know, he’s apologised to Mikey. Simon loves to celebrate and sometimes he celebrates before he scores and sometimes he celebrates after.

“As far as we’re concerned, he apologised to Mikey. I didn’t see the end of it but I think Simon probably feels that it probably wasn’t the right thing to do.

“He’s apologised and it’s important we don’t make what was really a good game of rugby from both sides… Simon just sometimes gets carried away. He’s a great fella and you let him the odd one.”

