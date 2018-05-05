  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 20 °C Saturday 5 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'We're going to miss him as a Munster man' - Simon Zebo shows his class

The Munster fullback produced the most memorable moment of the 20-16 win over Edinburgh.

By Murray Kinsella Saturday 5 May 2018, 6:36 PM
43 minutes ago 1,760 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/3996803

Murray Kinsella reports from Thomond Park

THE CELEBRATION – FOR an assist – said it all about how much Simon Zebo enjoys the game.

The Racing 92-bound fullback produced the most outrageous moment of the match as Munster squeezed past Edinburgh on a 20-16 scoreline, with Zebo’s chip, regather and double skip pass setting up Keith Earls for a vital try.

Simon Zebo leaves the field after the game Simon Zebo bids farewell to Thomond Park. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Earls’ finish was sharp but this score was all about Zebo and his gleeful reaction was characteristic, as he threw his arms into the air and beckoned to the Thomond Park crowd to make some noise, cupping his hands to his ears as they responded.

Though the official attendance was just 10,205 in the Limerick sunshine, Munster’s supporters provided plenty of volume and the chants of ‘Zebo, Zebo, Zebo’ both after that try and the full-time whistle were appreciated by the man in the 15 jersey, who brought his children – Jacob and Sofia – onto the pitch afterwards.

Zebo will hope to have two more outings in red before he departs for France this summer and his creative streak is likely to be important if Munster are to overcome the strength of Leinster in their Guinness Pro14 semi-final on 19 May at the RDS.

But his final appearance at Thomond Park before the move underlined just how much Munster will miss Zebo’s skills next season.

“Very much so,” said Munster head coach Johann van Graan after his side’s win. “I said to the team inside, since I came, the thing we will miss most is his smile and his attitude.

Simon Zebo with his daughter Sofia after the game Zebo with his daughter Sofia after the game. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

“He’s his own man and such a fantastic Munster man. He was part of a back three that played really well today, I thought the back three as a unit really did well, but there was one or two moments from Zeebs.

“Firstly, to see that chip and that pass was pretty special. We’re going to miss him as a Munster man.”

Munster captain Peter O’Mahony, who has played with Zebo since their school days at Presentation Brothers College in Cork, echoed van Graan’s words.

“What he has is something that I think you’re born with or you can’t really be taught, that kind of killer instinct,” said O’Mahony. It’s certainly hard to replace.

“I’ve played a lot of rugby with him and he brings that little bit extra, that little bit of something special and you saw that today. The performances he can put in, the little magic moments where the game is as good as a stalemate and he makes the difference.

“He’s a special player.”

Simon Zebo with his son Jacob and daughter Sofia in the dressing room after the game Zebo with his son, Jacob, and daughter, Sofia. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Sale Sharks fullback Mike Haley, who has played for the England Saxons but remains Irish-qualified, is on his way to Munster this summer, while current back three players Andrew Conway and Stephen Fitzgerald are also likely to be in the mix for the 15 shirt.

There is little doubt, though, that Munster are losing a key man to Racing, particularly with van Graan being so keen to improve the province’s attacking game next season, which will be the South African’s first full campaign in charge.

“It was a great piece of skill that he pulled off,” said Edinburgh fullback Blair Kinghorn of his opposite number today at Thomond Park.

“He’s a quality player and that’s why he’s playing at high levels. He worked it well and it was a great try in the corner.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘I got a notion one time and I went to a hypnotist in Limerick’

‘We’ve had guys from top schools crying at half-time, can’t believe he’s losing’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Bath thrash London Irish to confirm Ulster will face Ospreys for last Champions Cup berth
Bath thrash London Irish to confirm Ulster will face Ospreys for last Champions Cup berth
JVDF taking inspiration from Jordi Murphy's post-knee injury excellence
Pro14 clarify how Leinster can smooth Ulster's path into next season's Champions Cup
ARSENAL
'He wasn't fit to wear the shirt' â Arsenal great Keown criticises Mesut Ozil
'He wasn't fit to wear the shirt' – Arsenal great Keown criticises Mesut Ozil
Koscielny expected to miss the World Cup after being stretchered off in tears in Madrid
Old foe Costa ends Arsenal's Europa League hopes as Atleti reach final
FOOTBALL
Zidane blames Barcelona for Real Madrid's guard of honour snub ahead of El Clasico
Zidane blames Barcelona for Real Madrid's guard of honour snub ahead of El Clasico
Chris Hughton among big-name nominees for Premier League Manager of the Year
European top-five league permutations: Title races, Champions League spots and relegation battles
PREMIER LEAGUE
Baggies keep great escape dream alive with late winner against Spurs
Baggies keep great escape dream alive with late winner against Spurs
After 10 years in the top flight, Stoke City are relegated from the Premier League
‘Massive’ for Liverpool to finish top four, says Klopp
EDINBURGH
'We're going to miss him as a Munster man' - Simon Zebo shows his class
'We're going to miss him as a Munster man' - Simon Zebo shows his class
Munster set up Pro14 semi-final with Leinster after squeezing past Edinburgh
Watch: Simon Zebo produces moment of magic in last Munster appearance at Thomond Park

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie