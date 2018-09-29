This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Meath champions Simonstown dethroned by Dunboyne in 14-point defeat

In the Roscommon SFC, champions St Brigid’s sealed a return to the final.

By Kevin O'Brien Saturday 29 Sep 2018, 9:37 PM
1 hour ago 2,002 Views No Comments
Simonstown forward Padraig McKeever scored 0-5
Image: Tommy Grealy/INPHO
Image: Tommy Grealy/INPHO

SIMONSTOWN GAELS SUFFERED a 2-16 to 0-8 beating at the hands of Dunboyne in the Meath SFC semi-final today. 

Dunboyne went in at half-time behind by 0-7 to 0-3 after playing against the breeze, but they outscored the champions by 2-13 to 0-1 in a dominant second period. 

Meath star Donal Lenihan clipped over seven points while Robert McCarthy bagged 1-4 for Dunboyne.

Meanwhile, in the Roscommon SFC, champions St Brigid’s sealed a return to the final with a 0-10 to 0-7 win over Strokestown this afternoon.

In the Kildare SFC quarter-finals, Naas beat St Laurences by 1-13 to 2-7 and Celbridge enjoyed a 1-15 to 0-10 win over Carbury. Molhill advanced to the Leitrim SFC final after a 3-19 to 0-11 semi-final win over Glencar-Manorhamilton.

In the Kilkenny SHC first round replay, Erin’s Own ran out 1-13 to 0-14 winners against Carrickshock.

