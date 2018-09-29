Meath champions Simonstown dethroned by Dunboyne in 14-point defeat

SIMONSTOWN GAELS SUFFERED a 2-16 to 0-8 beating at the hands of Dunboyne in the Meath SFC semi-final today.

Dunboyne went in at half-time behind by 0-7 to 0-3 after playing against the breeze, but they outscored the champions by 2-13 to 0-1 in a dominant second period.

Meath star Donal Lenihan clipped over seven points while Robert McCarthy bagged 1-4 for Dunboyne.

Meanwhile, in the Roscommon SFC, champions St Brigid’s sealed a return to the final with a 0-10 to 0-7 win over Strokestown this afternoon.

In the Kildare SFC quarter-finals, Naas beat St Laurences by 1-13 to 2-7 and Celbridge enjoyed a 1-15 to 0-10 win over Carbury. Molhill advanced to the Leitrim SFC final after a 3-19 to 0-11 semi-final win over Glencar-Manorhamilton.

In the Kilkenny SHC first round replay, Erin’s Own ran out 1-13 to 0-14 winners against Carrickshock.

