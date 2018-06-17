'To be fair, I don't care' - Slaven Bilic's blunt honesty sends Ian Wright into fits of laughter

AS THE OLD saying goes, Slaven Bilic tells it like it is.

The ex-Croatia defender’s bluntness sent his ITV colleagues into hysterics on Sunday night during their coverage of Brazil’s tense 1-1 draw with Switzerland.

Steven Zuber’s second-half equaliser denied Tite’s favourites an opening day victory with a well-taken header, however the goal was at the centre of debate as it featured a push inside the box.

The Hoffenheim midfielder shoved his marker Miranda inside the penalty area before meeting Xherdan Shaqiri’s corner with a pinpoint header, with Brazil’s players demanding the goal to be ruled out for a foul.

Pundits across the globe will debate whether the goal should have stood, but former West Ham boss Bilic openly admitted that he really, well and truly did not care.

When probed to give his views on the controversial goal, the 49-year-old said: “If I was Brazil’s manager, I would ask for a foul, with a reason.

“If I was the Swiss manager, I would say ‘no foul’ — so it’s one of them.”

When asked if he was appearing neutral and diplomatic on the goal’s legitmacy, Bilic flatly replied: “To be fair, I don’t care.”

Cue Ian Wright’s uncontrollable laughter and a restrained smirk from Roy Keane.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!