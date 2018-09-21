This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Former Sligo star forward Taylor set to take the reins as new senior manager

He’ll succeed Cathal Corey at the Yeats helm if ratified on Monday.

By Emma Duffy Friday 21 Sep 2018, 10:06 AM
1 hour ago 1,095 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4247529
Paul Taylor in action in 2004.
Image: INPHO
Paul Taylor in action in 2004.
Paul Taylor in action in 2004.
Image: INPHO

FORMER SLIGO STAR Paul Taylor is set to take over as manager of the county’s senior football team.

The U21 boss has been recommended by the Yeats county’s selection committee and it is expected that he’ll be ratified by club delegates at a county board meeting on Monday.

He’ll succeed Cathal Corey, who stepped away after just one year at the helm.

In 2018, Sligo retained their Division 3 status in the National Football League and went on to beat London in the Connacht SFC.

Provincial champions Galway sent them into the qualifiers with a 21-point win at Pearse Stadium before Kieran McGeeney’s Armagh ended their summer with a 1-19 to 1-13 victory at Markievicz Park.

In terms of their new manager, Eastern Harps clubman Taylor lined out for 14 inter-county seasons with Sligo and helped his club to six senior titles.

He was involved as a selector in 2010 under Kevin Walsh, a year in which the senior side were beaten by Roscommon in the Connacht final. 

In 2017, he guided the Sligo U21s to the provincial decider, where they were narrowly defeated by Galway.

Sligo GAA announced the news last night in a detailed press release with details shared on the recruitment headed by Joe Taffee.

It stated that Taylor will confirm his full backroom team in the coming weeks, consisting of two local selectors and a new face in Mayo’s Joe Keane as a coach.

Keane was an All-Ireland senior club champion with Crossmolina in 2001 and coached the Mayo U21s to All-Ireland glory in 2016. He’s also been involved in the Green and Red backroom team for the past two years.

The statement concludes:

“Sligo County Board would like to thank all those who considered the role and thank them for their time and interest and wish Paul Taylor and his management team every success.”

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
Read next:

