Dundalk move to within a point of Cork City as unbeaten start continues

DUNDALKâ€™S UNBEATEN START to the season continues as they were comfortable 2-0 winners over Sligo Rovers at The Showgrounds.

Patrick Hoban and Michael Duffy netted as the Lilywhites moved up to second place in the table, just one point behind league leaders Cork City.

The hosts came into this game unbeaten in their last two, picking up a draw against Bohemian FC last weekend having already beating strugglers Bray Wanderers earlier that week.

Dundalk were the leagueâ€™s only unbeaten side ahead of this game, having also managed to not concede a single goal in six games so far this season, and that record was extended to seven courtesy of another clean sheet against Sligo.

The Bit oâ€™Red certainly enjoyed a bright start to the game, keeping their former player Gary Rogers on his toes in the opening stages in front of a crowd of over 2,500.

Calum Waters, on loan with Sligo from Kilmarnock, forced Rogers into his first save of the game with 30 seconds on the clock, before he combined with Rhys McCabe and Adam Morgan a minute later, with the Dundalk net-minderâ€™s excellent save putting an end to a great move from the home side.

Robbie Benson was then dispossessed by Caolan McAleer, but again Rogers was equal to it.

Dundalk, however, withstood the pressure from Rovers and began to take control of proceedings. Ronan Murrayâ€™s free was hit straight into the hands of MicheÃ¡l Schlingermann, but the visitorâ€™s were making their intentions known.

And on the 30 minute mark, Stephen Kennyâ€™s men took the lead. Gary Boylan was undone by Michael Duffy, whose poor cross in to the box should have been well cleared, but Seamus Sharkey somehow failed to clear it, the ball rolling under his foot and falling perfectly into the path of Hoban, who comfortably slotted past Schlingermann for his fourth of the season.

Rovers were certainly left to rue their missed chances, as the Lilywhites were well in control of proceedings. They did come close to equalising when McCabeâ€™s corner was nodded just wide by David Cawley.

Dundalk almost doubled their lead on the stroke of half-time, when Duffyâ€™s free fell to Dane Massey, but the former Bray defender could only hit the side-netting.

Hoban almost doubled his tally after the re-start when he capitalised on a Patrick McClean error, but he soon made amends on 55 minutes when it was 2-0 to the Lilywhites.

Ger Lyttleâ€™s side failed to clear their lines twice, with the 26-year-oldâ€™s excellent volley flying past Schlingermann to double the visitorsâ€™ lead.

Chances for the hosts were few and far between for the remainder of the game, with Gary Rogers doing excellently to deny a McClean effort late in the second half.

Duffy then sent his effort wide as Dundalk went in search of a third, before substitute Ally Roy then somehow missed the target from yards out, missing a golden opportunity to halve the deficit for the hosts.

Sligo Rovers: MicheÃ¡l Schlingermann; Gary Boylan, Kyle Callan McFadden, Seamus Sharkey, Patrick McClean; Caolan McAleer, Rhys McCabe (Lewis Morrison, 67), Craig Roddan (Eduardo Pinceli, 58), David Cawley, Calum Waters (Ally Roy, 56); Adam Morgan.

Dundalk: Gary Rogers; Sean Gannon, Dan Cleary, Sean Hoare, Dane Massey; Chris Shields, Robbie Benson; Jamie McGrath (Stephen Oâ€™Donnell, 86), Ronan Murray (John Mountney, 77), Michael Duffy; Patrick Hoban (Marco Tagbajumi, 82).

Referee: Robert Hennessy