Chicharito and Vela on the scoresheet as impressive Mexico make it two wins from two

MEXICO TOOK A massive step towards securing their place in the knockout stages of the World Cup on Saturday evening, overcoming South Korea 2-1 to make it two wins on the bounce.

Juan Carlos Osorio’s side earned high praise following their shock 1-0 defeat of defending champions Germany last Sunday, and have now succeeded in doubling down with another impressive win.

They took a one goal lead into the half-time interval thanks to Carlos Vela’s cooly-dispatched penalty after Hyun-Soo Jang handled the ball inside the box.

After the break Javier Hernandez made sure of the three points with a composed finish rolled into the bottom corner, following yet another brilliant counter-attack which left South Korea completely disjointed.

Heung-Min Son grabbed a late goal in stoppage time — a fine left-footed strike from distance — making in a slightly nervous final few moments for Mexico.

The effort proved to be in vain, however, as his side failed to grab a second and as a result succumbed to their second World Cup defeat in Russia.

The South Americans now take firm command of top spot in Group F with two wins in as many games, with Germany taking on Sweden later tonight looking to get their World Cup defence up and running.

