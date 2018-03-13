Southampton in talks with Mark Hughes - reports

SOUTHAMPTON HAVE APPROACHED former Stoke City boss Mark Hughes about taking charge at the struggling Premier League club, according to reports on Tuesday.

Hughes has been lined up to replace Mauricio Pellegrino, who was sacked by Southampton on Monday.

The 54-year-old is reported to have been offered a contract until the end of the season and could be confirmed as Saints boss on Wednesday.

Southampton are hoping to have Pellegrinoâ€™s successor in place for Sundayâ€™s FA Cup quarter-final against Wigan Athletic.

Former Manchester United striker Hughes has history with Southampton after making 54 Premier League appearances for them between 1998 and 2000.

The Welshman is said to be ready to bring his regular assistants Mark Bowen and Eddie Niedzwiecki with him to St Maryâ€™s.

If the deal is completed, Hughes will arrive to find Southampton languishing 17th in the Premier League after just one win in 17 top-flight matches.

Southampton were thrashed 3-0 by fellow strugglers Newcastle United at the weekend and head to fellow strugglers West Ham United on March 31 in their next Premier League match.

Hughes was sacked by Stoke in January after four and a half years, having previously managed Wales, Blackburn, Manchester City, Fulham and QPR.

He will have eight games to ensure Southampton avoid relegation.

Â©Â AFP, 2018