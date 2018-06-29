This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Southampton capture €18m striker Elyounoussi as second summer signing

The Moroccan-born Norway international joins the Saints from FC Basel, and it may mean Shane Long will need to move on.

By AFP Friday 29 Jun 2018, 1:27 PM
2 hours ago 3,046 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/4099302
Elyounoussi signing the deal.
Image: Twitter/SouthamptonFC
Elyounoussi signing the deal.
Elyounoussi signing the deal.
Image: Twitter/SouthamptonFC

SOUTHAMPTON HAVE SIGNED Norway forward Mohamed Elyounoussi from Swiss club Basel in a deal worth a reported £16 million (€18m).

Morocco-born Elyounoussi agreed a five-year contract with the Premier League club and Saints boss Mark Hughes said:

“Mohamed is clearly another very exciting addition to our attacking options.”

The 23-year-old scored 23 times in 83 appearances for Basel, playing in the Champions League and Europa League for the Swiss top-tier side.

Elyounoussi, who has 16 caps for Norway, is Southampton’s second close-season signing after their swoop for Celtic’s Scotland midfielder Stuart Armstrong.

It could spell the end of Shane Long’s time at the club as the Ireland international found starting berths hard to come by last season.

“Following on from the arrival of Stuart Armstrong this week, we feel we have made real progress in adding a new dimension to our attack ahead of the season,” Hughes added.

Manchester City v FC Basel - UEFA Champions League - Round of 16 - Second Leg - Etihad Stadium In the red and blue of Basel. Source: EMPICS Sport

Southampton finished 17th in the Premier League last season, narrowly avoiding relegation after the arrival of Hughes, who was sacked by Stoke in January.

“The club have been following me for a long time, so I feel really confident to come here and to get even better and develop myself,” Elyounoussi said.

“I’m a hard worker on the pitch and I like to create chances. That’s where I’m at my best, when I can use my creativity.

“I think the philosophy of the club will suit me very well.”

© – AFP 2018

AFP

