Spain one step away from booking place in Ireland's World Cup pool

Thibaut Alvarez runs in one of Spain's 12 tries against Germany.

SPAIN ARE ON the verge of qualification for just their second World Cup and victory over Belgium next weekend would secure their place in Irelandâ€™s group in Japan 2019.

Santiago Santosâ€™ side scored 12 tries in a 84-10 demolition of Germany in Madrid this afternoon to move one step closer to a first World Cup appearance in two decades.

Spain can clinch their ticket to Japan with success in their next outing, against Belgium next Saturday, with victory securing their qualification as Europe 1 qualifier.

The Spanish â€˜Lionsâ€™, who made their World Cup debut in 1999 in Wales, are currently lying second in the Rugby Europe Championship standings but can claim top spot with a fourth win of the campaign next weekend.

Romania top the table but have completed all their games, including a defeat to Spain last month, meaning success in Brussels would lift the Lions to the top and into the World Cup.

Spain would go into Pool A alongside Joe Schmidtâ€™s Ireland, Scotland, hosts Japan and a play-off winner.