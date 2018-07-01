Russia stun Spain on penalties as hosts progress to World Cup quarter-finals

RUSSIA HAVE BEATEN Spain 4-3 on penalties to progress to the quarter-finals of the World Cup.

The hosts went behind after just 12 minutes when Sergei Ignashevich deflected the ball into his own net.

Artem Dzyuba levelled just before half-time from the penalty spot after Gerard Pique was penalised for hand-ball.

Stanislav Cherchesov’s side held on through extra-time to force a penalty shoot-out, where Igor Akinfeev’s saves proved the difference as Koke and Iago Aspas failed to find the back of the net.

More to follow…

