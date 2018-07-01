Spain take on hosts Russia at the Luzhniki Stadium as the second day of the World Cup knockout stages gets underway.
#FromRussiaWithLowe @sidlowe is in the stands (and so is Andrés Iniesta) for #ESP #RUS pic.twitter.com/JdSFq1Cs4k— The Spanish Football Podcast (@tsf_podcast) July 1, 2018
The general consensus points towards a Spain win today, and perhaps even a landslide win if Fernando Hierro’s men are in the mood. Could this end 4-0, or 5-0?
This World Cup has been intriguing because none of the big hitters have looked completely unbeatable. France, Brazil, Belgium and Spain have all shown weaknesses throughout the competition so far.
In fact the most complete sides have been Uruguay and Croatia — who could have seen that coming?
But again, let’s not get ahead of ourselves. This stage of the tournament separates the haves from the have nots.
Today’s game still has a sense of competition about it, thankfully. Before the World Cup began, you would have anticipated a Spain-Russia knockout clash ending in a cricket score.
That could still happen, but with Russia showing signs of life in their impressive wins against Saudi Arabia and Egypt during the group stage, the hosts could mount a test today against a Spain side which struggled to put Iran away.
Just 40 minutes to go before kick-off, but who do we see coming out on top in Luzhniki this afternoon? Let us know below!
So, today’s teams are:
Russia: Akinfeev; Fernandes, Kutepov, Iganshevich, Kudriashov, Zhirkov; Kuziaev, Zobnin, Samedov, Golovin; Dzyuba.
Subs: Semenov, Cheryshev, Gazinskii, Dzagoev, Smolov, Lunev, Granat, Al Miranchuk, An Miranchuk, Gabulov, Erokhin
Spain: De Gea; Nacho, Pique, Ramos, Alba; Koke, Busquets; Silva, Isco, Asensio; Costa.
Subs: Kepa, Reina, Carvajal, Iniesta, Alcantara, Odriozola, Azpilicueta, Niguez, Vazquez, Machado, Aspas
TEAM NEWS!— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) July 1, 2018
Here's how #ESP and #RUS will begin in Moscow 👇#ESPRUS pic.twitter.com/FtetYgKCtG
Let’s get started with the team news…
Hello! And welcome to our live coverage of this afternoon’s World Cup last-16 clash between Spain and Russia.
The odds are stacked firmly in the 2010 winners’ favour, and indeed with both of the last World Cup finalists Germany and Argentina eliminated, La Roja are among the firm favourites to go all the way again in 2018.
They face an interesting test today, coming up against the hosts. Pre-competition predictions said this was one of the worst Russia teams in the nation’s footballing history, and that they would struggle to even get out of their group.
Stanislav Cherchesov’s men shocked everyone with an impressive 5-0 victory win over Saudi Arabia on the opening day.
After that, they put Mohamed Salah and Egypt to the sword 3-1, ensuring their passage to the knockout stages, before being humbled 3-0 by Uruguay.
As they say, if you want to be the best you have to beat the best. That will be the test for Russia today against Andres Iniesta & Co.
Kick-off is just under an hour away at 3pm.
