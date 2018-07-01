20 mins ago

The general consensus points towards a Spain win today, and perhaps even a landslide win if Fernando Hierro’s men are in the mood. Could this end 4-0, or 5-0?

This World Cup has been intriguing because none of the big hitters have looked completely unbeatable. France, Brazil, Belgium and Spain have all shown weaknesses throughout the competition so far.

In fact the most complete sides have been Uruguay and Croatia — who could have seen that coming?

But again, let’s not get ahead of ourselves. This stage of the tournament separates the haves from the have nots.

Today’s game still has a sense of competition about it, thankfully. Before the World Cup began, you would have anticipated a Spain-Russia knockout clash ending in a cricket score.

That could still happen, but with Russia showing signs of life in their impressive wins against Saudi Arabia and Egypt during the group stage, the hosts could mount a test today against a Spain side which struggled to put Iran away.