No place for Morata in Spanish World Cup squad

Alvaro Morata has missed out on selection.

Alvaro Morata has missed out on selection.

2010 WORLD CUP winners Spain have named their 23-man squad for this year’s tournament in Russia.

Chelsea’s Alvaro Morata is perhaps the biggest name to miss out on selection and he will watch this summer’s events from home alongside club-mate Cesc Fabregas.

Barcelona’s Andres Iniesta does get the nod, however, and he’s named alongside the likes of Marco Asensio, Lucas Vázquez and Sergio Busquets in midfield.

Sergio Ramos will captain the side from defence while the Iago Aspas, Rodrigo Moreno and Diego Costa are the only out-and-out strikers named.

Julen Lopetegui’s squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Kepa Arrizabalaga, David De Gea, Pepe Reina

Defenders: Dani Carjaval, Alvaro Odriozola, Sergio Ramos, Jordi Alba, Gerard Pique, Nacho, Nacho Monreal

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets, Saul Niguez, Koke, Thiago Alcantara, Andres Iniesta, David Silva, Isco, Marco Asensio, Lucas Vazquez

Forwards: Iago Aspas, Rodrigo Moreno, Diego Costa.

🚨 OFICIAL | 46 millones de ilusiones en sus botas, en sus manos... ¡¡ESTOS SON #NUESTROS23!!



🔁 ¡RT PARA APOYARNOS! pic.twitter.com/XBx0e4uOcB — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) May 21, 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!