  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 15 °C Monday 21 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

No place for Morata in Spanish World Cup squad

Julen Lopetegui named his squad today.

By Steve O'Rourke Monday 21 May 2018, 12:28 PM
1 hour ago 4,078 Views 12 Comments
http://the42.ie/4025312
Alvaro Morata has missed out on selection.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Alvaro Morata has missed out on selection.
Alvaro Morata has missed out on selection.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

2010 WORLD CUP winners Spain have named their 23-man squad for this year’s tournament in Russia.

Chelsea’s Alvaro Morata is perhaps the biggest name to miss out on selection and he will watch this summer’s events from home alongside club-mate Cesc Fabregas.

Barcelona’s Andres Iniesta does get the nod, however, and he’s named alongside the likes of Marco Asensio, Lucas Vázquez and Sergio Busquets in midfield.

Sergio Ramos will captain the side from defence while the Iago Aspas, Rodrigo Moreno and Diego Costa are the only out-and-out strikers named.

Julen Lopetegui’s squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Kepa Arrizabalaga, David De Gea, Pepe Reina

Defenders: Dani Carjaval, Alvaro Odriozola, Sergio Ramos, Jordi Alba, Gerard Pique, Nacho, Nacho Monreal

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets, Saul Niguez, Koke, Thiago Alcantara, Andres Iniesta, David Silva, Isco, Marco Asensio, Lucas Vazquez

Forwards: Iago Aspas, Rodrigo Moreno, Diego Costa.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Steve O'Rourke
@steveohrourke
steve@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Changing of the guard makes Champions Cup a vital pillar for Ulster's rebuild
Changing of the guard makes Champions Cup a vital pillar for Ulster's rebuild
Two-try Gilroy helps Ulster see off Ospreys to take place in Champions Cup
Leinster's fresh faces make their presence truly felt against Munster
FOOTBALL
Nainggolan left out of Belgium's provisional World Cup squad, Januzaj called up
Nainggolan left out of Belgium's provisional World Cup squad, Januzaj called up
'These players have an opportunity to not just change their careers but their lives in general'
'Fellaini won't renew at Man Utd' - AC Milan director points towards transfer
HURLING
Michael Ryan refusing to speak with media until after Munster round robin campaign
Michael Ryan refusing to speak with media until after Munster round robin campaign
Horgan, Lehane and Harnedy lead Cork past Clare in thrilling encounter
Blanchfield nets another crucial goal as Kilkenny pick up second win in Leinster
LEINSTER
'Week in, week out, finals footy': Lowe relishes the big stage as he leads the way for Leinster
'Week in, week out, finals footy': Lowe relishes the big stage as he leads the way for Leinster
'That's my call': O'Mahony felt Munster had enough momentum to turn down shot at posts
'I hope so': Cullen upbeat about Nacewa's chances of playing in Pro14 final
REAL MADRID
'I've trained 13 years for these moments' - Alexander-Arnold not overwhelmed facing Ronaldo
'I've trained 13 years for these moments' - Alexander-Arnold not overwhelmed facing Ronaldo
'We are Liverpool' - Klopp rejects underdog tag ahead of Champions League final
'When I play I'm Luca, not Zidane' – Zinedine's son distances himself from legendary father

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie