John O'Shea's farewell, Cork and Limerick's thriller and more in the sporting tweets of the week

1. Niall Breslin

My god. Cork vs Limerick. Even though never played it, hurling is fast becoming my favorite sport in the world. And In other news massive congrats @westmeath_gaa hurlers today. What a result — Niall Breslin (@nbrez) June 2, 2018

2. Johnny Sharples

Real Madrid 1 - 2 Huesca



"Was it a mistake to sell Sergio Ramos before we got the James Tomkins deal over the line? Maybe" pic.twitter.com/ioPNarYuc1 — Jonny Sharples (@JonnyGabriel) May 31, 2018

3. Chris Shields

Meself and @seanhoare5 tomorrow in training if this heat keeps up ☀️😰🔥 pic.twitter.com/6R2EsjKaDf — Chris Shields (@Big_Shields6) May 30, 2018

4. Simon Zebo

Cheers🍺

To new beginnings

🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/GaypY7c6K6 — Simon Zebo (@SimonZebo) May 29, 2018

5. Gary Lineker

Unique to this country to attempt to destroy our players morale before a major tournament. It’s weird, unpatriotic and sad. https://t.co/vCfVTm9w0r — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) May 28, 2018

6. Loris Karius

Haven’t really slept until now... the scenes are still running through my head again and again... I'm infinitely sorry to my teammates, for you fans, and for all the staff. I know that I messed it up with the two mistakes and let you all down... pic.twitter.com/w9GixPiQDC — Loris Karius (@LorisKarius) May 27, 2018

7. Steve Braband

This is the first time in NBA history where a team has reached the Finals after a player threw soup at a coach. — Steve Braband (@stevebraband) May 28, 2018

8. Gareth Bale

9. Brian Hurley

Great win in Thurles last night. Been to hell and back with these 4. All worth it to wear the red jersey again!!See ye in the Pairc 🙌🏼🔴 pic.twitter.com/iJSvPr9mPr — Brian Hurley (@BrianHurley15) May 27, 2018

10. Lizzie Lee

I’m an amateur runner, working full time. I’ve had testers wake my smallies on a week/school night to take my blood in my kitchen. I’m ok with it, as it makes my performances believable and helps the sport as a whole! #amaHUGEfanbutdisagreeonthis #hontherebels — Lizzie Lee (@LizzieLeevale) June 1, 2018

11. David Meyler

A shirt I’ll treasure forever. Thanks John for everything you’ve done for me and my family. An incredible player and a true gentleman. Proud to say I’ve shared the pitch with you. ☘️ 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/ayuAhCj4iP — David Meyler (@DavidMeyler7) June 2, 2018

