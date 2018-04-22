From fan to team-mate in four short years and more sporting tweets of the week

1. Simon Zebo

Hell of a career this man had..

Love him to bits

Represents everything that’s great about Munster rugby..

Leader,legend and friend 🔴🔴 pic.twitter.com/imEeeiaQBi — Simon Zebo (@SimonZebo) April 16, 2018

2. Louise Quinn

That feeling of getting to a FA Cup final in Wembley 🔴💪 pic.twitter.com/puXV4e3JJ5 — Louise Quinn (@louise_quinn4) April 15, 2018

3. AFL Women’s

. @GWSGIANTS Cora Staunton is headed home today after a stellar season 💯 Wishing you all the best @duckie15 🙌 You certainly made your mark on the 2018 @NAB AFLW Competition. Thanks for bringing that Gaelic magic to the footy field down under! #AFLW #womeninsport pic.twitter.com/b052RcLx9T — AFL Women's (@aflwomens) April 17, 2018

4. Cliftonville FC Live

Pope Francis the morning of the Irish Cup Final and then morning after we win it! pic.twitter.com/dGE8ISyP3F — Cliftonville FC Live (@Cliftonville187) April 17, 2018

5. Declan Rice

From his fan in 2014.. Too teammates in 2018.. ⚒ pic.twitter.com/CZMR0IWAab — Declan Rice (@_DeclanRice) April 18, 2018

6. Scott Brown

Lost my phone house keys and car keys don’t remember getting home still in my kit😂 want to do it all again, couldn’t be any prouder lads staff fans everyone associated with Accrington Stanley enjoy this momement you all deserve it 😘😘 — Scott Brown (@scottbrown85) April 18, 2018

7. Ronan O’Gara

For the week that’s in it... Bordeaux 2000.. Munster#10+#12

United in Christchurch

Great days pic.twitter.com/KkgBStwlE8 — Ronan O Gara (@RonanOGara10) April 19, 2018

8. Gary Neville

Arsene Wenger built the best teams that I played against in English Football .The 98 team was Amazing.The biggest compliment is that he played football that made us change the way we played against them. He now deserves the most incredible send off from all in the coming weeks. — Gary Neville (@GNev2) April 20, 2018

9. Jessica Harrington

We are sad to announce Our Duke died this morning following his usual morning exercise. He suffered a massive heart attack. He is a great loss to the Cooper family & our team. pic.twitter.com/s1sTGzHCY1 — Jessica Harrington (@Jessica_Racing) April 19, 2018

10. Simon Zebo (again)

Cheers lads some buzz 😏😂 https://t.co/cEava5Lcez — Simon Zebo (@SimonZebo) April 17, 2018

