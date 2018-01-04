Masterclass from Irish youngster and an Obiang screamer sees Spurs held at Wembley

PEDRO OBIANG AND Son Heung-min netted a scorcher apiece as West Ham’s resurgence continued with a hard-earned 1-1 draw with Tottenham at Wembley.

With West Ham yet to produce a shot by the 70th minute (indeed, they hadn’t registered a touch of the ball in Spurs’ box by this juncture), Manuel Lanzini laid the ball to Obiang in the left channel some 40-odd yards from Hugo Lloris’ goal.

They didn’t need a touch in the penalty area: Obiang turned inside and rifled a stunning drive into the top left-hand corner to give his side the lead.

The goal-of-the-season contender was just the 25-year-old Spaniard’s third goal for the club.

14 minutes later, Maricio Pocchetino’s side were level through Son, whose thunderbolt from a not dissimilar distance found the opposite corner of Adrián’s goal.

A monumental rearguard action by David Moyes’ men was then summed up succinctly within the space of 30 seconds as Victor Wanyama, Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen and Son all had goalbound strikes blocked by flailing defenders.

West Ham have now picked up 12 points from a possible 21 in a run which has seen them take at least a share of the spoils from London rivals Chelsea, Arsenal and Spurs.

The hosts’ run of three straight emphatic victories since a 4-1 defeat to Manchester City comes to an end in spite of their best efforts: Spurs had registered 20 shots before Obiang broke the deadlock with the visitors’ first.

They finished the game with 31 but just eight on target, while Obiang’s strike was one of two shots on goal from West Ham’s grand total of three.

Irish underage international defender Declan Rice, who earned a rave review from West Ham legend Joe Cole in the Sky Sports studio pre-game, stood out once more with a hugely accomplished display.

The London-born 18-year-old has represented Ireland at U16, U17, U19 and U21 level but is yet to be capped by Martin O’Neill.

Rice, whose grandparents hail from Cork, was later voted the club’s man of the match by West Ham supporters, while Angelo Ogbonna took the official honours.

Declan Rice.

18 years old.

Man of the match.

👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/NhlflOcdCJ — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) January 4, 2018

And remarkably, for all of Spurs’ dominance, West Ham could have nicked it were it not for Hugo Lloris, who saved low late on from André Ayew.

In a forgettable encounter ignited by two wonderstrikes, defeat would have been torturous for Tottenham, while West Ham move two points clear of Stoke and the relegation zone which seemed intent on calling their name earlier in the campaign.

“To come here and get a point after what we did two days ago [a 2-1 win over West Brom] is a great effort,” said David Moyes.

“We have scored a goal and so have they – they can have as many shots as they like. It was a great finish from Obiang, unexpected. He struck it brilliantly well.

“We’re miles away from how I want us to play but we are doing some things right. We are defending well which gives us a chance against the top teams. I want the players to look up the table.

“We need a lot in the transfer window but if I can get one or two I’ll be happy.”

