Giggs, Keane, Saha and Petrov among big names in squad for Liam Miller tribute match

Club legends from Manchester United and Celtic will be joined by Ireland stars Robbie Keane, Richard Dunne and Damien Duff.

By Sean Farrell Thursday 9 Aug 2018, 10:08 AM
37 minutes ago 3,911 Views 8 Comments
Image: INPHO
Image: INPHO

ORGANISERS OF THE Liam Miller Tribute Match, set for 25 September in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, have today unveiled the squad lists for the game.

A Manchester United selection will face a combined Ireland / Celtic side in Cork to honour the midfielder, who played for all three sides before his untimely death at the age of 36 early this year.

The Celtic / Republic of Ireland selection will be led by internationals such as Robbie Keane, Damien Duff and Richard Dunne, with Celtic legends Stylian Petrov, John Hartson and Paul Lambert notable inclusions from the Hoops.

The Manchester United ranks will be bolstered by familiar faces from the Class of 92 and onwards through the successful Alex Ferguson era with Corkmen Roy Keane and Denis Irwin joined by Louis Saha, Andy Cole, Gary Neville, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes and Alan Smith who was unveiled at Manchester United on the same day as Miller in 2004.

SOCCER Manchester_press 1 Source: PA Archive/PA Images

The below squads were announced as organisers prepared for tickets to go on sale at 10am on Monday 13 August.

Manchester United: Roy Keane, Ryan Giggs, Nicky Butt, Ronny Johnsen, Paul Scholes, Denis Irwin, David May, Louis Saha, Rio Ferdinand, Quinton Fortune, Andy Cole, Michael Clegg, Mikael Silvestre, Kevin Pilkington, Dion Dublin, Roy Carroll, Gary Neville, Alan Smith.

Republic of Ireland / Celtic: David Forde, Stephen Carr, Kevin Kilbane, Richard Dunne, Kenny Cunningham, Keith Andrews, Kevin Doyle, Stephen McPhail, Andy Reid, Robbie Keane, Damien Duff, Lee Carsley, Colin Healy, Shaun Maloney, Paul Lambert, John Hartson, Neil Lennon, Stylian Petrov, Shane Supple.

