Rafa Benitez's Newcastle to play in Dublin next month while Burnley set up Turner's Cross return

NEWCASTLE UNITED WILL face St. Patrick’s Athletic at Richmond Park on 17 July, the League of Ireland club has confirmed.

Rafa Benitez’s Magpies will face Pat’s in Inchicore as part of their pre-season preparation for the new Premier League campaign.

The fixture will see Ireland internationals Ciaran Clark and Rob Elliott represent their club on native soil, while Dublin-born Saints defender Lee Desmond could face the club within whose academy he previously spent nearly three years.

“We are all delighted to be in a position to welcome Newcastle United to Richmond Park,” said St Pat’s manager Liam Buckley. “We understand that Rafael Benitez will be preparing his side ahead of the beginning of their season in August so we know they will be looking for a good test of their fitness and match sharpness.”

From our side of things, we are delighted to play a top opposition and test ourselves against them as we look to stay sharp in the middle of our own season. It’s great for the local area of Inchicore too that a side of the calibre of Newcastle United are going to be visiting so we are looking forward to hopefully seeing a big crowd in Richmond Park.

Ticket details for the fixture will be announced next week, and kick-off at Richmond Park will be at 7:45pm.

Howayiz: Rafa's Premier League outfit will line out in Inchicore next month Source: Owen Humphreys

Four days before Benitez and co line out in Dublin, their Premier League colleagues Burnley will take to the turf at Turner’s Cross in a Cork Airport friendly fixture against League of Ireland champions Cork City.

Kick-off at the cross on 13 July will be at 7pm. Tickets for adults will be €10 and tickets for U16s will cost €5, with all proceeds going towards the development of City’s academy.

The Clarets last visited Leeside in the summer of 2013, emerging 3-0 victors over City ahead of a season during which they secured promotion to the Premier League.

The fixture could well see Ireland defender Kevin Long take to the field against his former club.

Kevin Long (R) in action against Ipswich in 2009 Source: Neil Danton/INPHO

The 27-year-old grew up a stone’s throw away from The Cross, in Ballyphehane, and won an FAI Youth Cup with City in 2009 before joining Burnley having made 16 senior appearances for his local side.

Long made 16 Premier League appearances for Burnley last term, scoring one goal.