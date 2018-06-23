Cluxton fit to start for Dublin as Gavin's side unchanged for Leinster final

STEPHEN CLUXTON HAS been passed fit to start tomorrow’s Leinster senior football championship final against Laois, with the goalkeeper’s availability meaning Dublin boss Jim Gavin has named an unchanged team.

Cluxton has recovered from a rib and lower back injury. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Cluxton was forced off 22 minutes into the semi-final defeat of Longford 10 days ago after sustaining a heavy knock to his ribs in a challenge with James McGivney, who was sent off as a result.

The Dublin captain was a serious doubt for Sunday’s provincial decider at Croke Park [throw in 4pm], but has recovered to start in goal, with his deputy Evan Comerford having to settle for a place on the bench.

Gavin has stuck with the same XV which comfortably accounted for Longford in the last four, as Dublin bid for an eighth straight Leinster title.

The winners of tomorrow’s final will advance to the All-Ireland quarter-finals, where they will meet the winner of Donegal and Fermanagh on 14/15 July.

Dublin:

1. Stephen Cluxton (Parnell’s)

2. Philly McMahon (Ballymun Kickhams)

3. Michael Fitzsimons (Cuala)

4. Eric Lowndes (St Peregrine’s)

5. Brian Howard (Raheny)

6. James McCarthy (Ballymun Kickhams)

7. Jonny Cooper (Na Fianna)

8. Brian Fenton (Raheny)

9. Michael Darragh Macauley (Ballyboden St Enda’s)

10. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street)

11. Con O’Callaghan (Cuala)

12. Ciaran Kilkenny (Castleknock)

13. Paul Mannion (Kilmacud Crokes)

14. Dean Rock (Ballymun Kickhams)

15. Paddy Andrews (St Brigid’s)

