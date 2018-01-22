  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Monday 22 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Injury means All Black Stephen Donald will not be joining Ulster

The province are now likely to turn to Johnny McPhillips.

By Steve O'Rourke Monday 22 Jan 2018, 2:42 PM
3 hours ago 14,757 Views 22 Comments
http://the42.ie/3810527
Donald won't be joining up with Ulster.
Image: Dave Lintott/INPHO
Donald won't be joining up with Ulster.
Donald won't be joining up with Ulster.
Image: Dave Lintott/INPHO

ULSTER HAVE BEEN forced to cancel the short-term signing of All Black World Cup winner Stephen Donald to fill the void at out-half when Christian Lealiifano returns to Australia later this month.

Donald, whose kick helped New Zealand win the 2011 World Cup, sustained an injury while representing his club, Toshiba Brave, in the final game of the Japanese season.

The knock will rule him out for more than four weeks.

In a statement today, Ulster say:

“Unfortunately, Ulster Rugby is not in a position to proceed with the signing of Stephen Donald, after receiving a medical report on the player yesterday (Sunday).

“Stephen had agreed a short-term deal to join the Province, but he sustained an injury while representing his club in the final game of the Japanese season, which will rule him out for 4+ weeks.

“The timeline now makes it very difficult to find a suitable replacement, but we will continue to monitor the market.”

Lealiifano returns to the Brumbies for their Super Rugby campaign after joining the northern province at the start of the season on a short-term deal.

With no Donald to come in, Ireland U20 out-half Johnny McPhillips is likely to be entrusted with the 10 jersey going forward, while Peter Nelson could be recalled from the As to serve as back-up.

– First published 10.42, 22 Jan

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Steve O'Rourke
@steveohrourke
steve@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (22)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Schalke fans tell their player to 'f*** off' after imminent Bayern switch confirmed
Schalke fans tell their player to 'f*** off' after imminent Bayern switch confirmed
'I've dreamed of it since I was a kid!' 17-year-old Irish striker makes Premier League debut
Former Malaga boss Javi Gracia confirmed as Silva's replacement at Watford
FOOTBALL
End of an era as long-serving Limerick duo call time on their inter-county careers
End of an era as long-serving Limerick duo call time on their inter-county careers
Neymar? I'd rather watch the golf, says Bale
Kane strike earns Tottenham a point as forward closes in on 100 Premier League goals
LEINSTER
Six Nations break badly timed for Cullen's impressive Leinster
Six Nations break badly timed for Cullen's impressive Leinster
Cronin returns to Ireland mix determined to make up for missing November
Quarter-final shake-up pits Leinster against Saracens while Munster host Toulon
EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'm very proud to be part of this club and that's the reason why I came here'
'I'm very proud to be part of this club and that's the reason why I came here'
Munster blow Castres away with rousing Thomond performance to progress
As it happened: Munster vs Castres, Champions Cup
MUNSTER
Munster well worth the wait as they book record quarter-final date in style
Munster well worth the wait as they book record quarter-final date in style
Concern for Schmidt as Dave Kilcoyne leaves Thomond on crutches
Munster's Champions Cup clash with Castres delayed due to heavy rain in Limerick

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie