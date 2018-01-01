Over 600 days since his last appearance, Stephen Ireland returns to Stoke's bench

STEPHEN IRELAND HAS made Stokeâ€™s bench for the first time since breaking his leg in training at the end of the 2015-16 Premier League season.

The Irish midfielder last appeared in the Premier League off the bench in his sideâ€™s 2-1 defeat by Crystal Palace on 7 May 2016 â€” 604 days ago.

Before picking up the injury, Ireland struggled to establish himself as a first-team regular at Stoke, with the player invariably used as an impact substitute since joining the club in an initial loan deal in September 2013.

The 31-year-old will be hoping to boost Mark Hughesâ€™ side, who host Newcastle today, with the Potters currently 15th in the table, just two points off the relegation zone.

Ireland recently signed a contract extension at Stoke that runs until the end of the season, with the player set to be given a chance to prove he deserves to be retained by the club on a long-term basis.

