Dublin: 2 °C Thursday 15 February, 2018
Steve Kerr: 'It doesn't seem to matter to our government that children are being shot to death'

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has spoken out about the Florida shooting.

By Business Insider Thursday 15 Feb 2018, 8:06 PM
1 hour ago 13,562 Views 39 Comments
Steve Kerr has spoken out about last night's shooting.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images


Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS head coach Steve Kerr railed against the NRA and politicians on Wednesday night after a reporter asked him to comment on the latest school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

“It doesn’t seem to matter to our government that children are being shot to death day after day in schools,” Kerr said.

“It doesn’t seem to matter that people are being shot at a concert, in a movie theatre.

“It’s not enough, apparently, to move our leadership, our government, the people running this country to actually do anything. That’s demoralising.”

It’s not the first time Kerr has made his thoughts known on political issues, having spoken out previously against President Trump’s proposed immigration ban last year, as well as offering similar harsh words in the wake of another mass shooting in November 2017, when a gunman entered a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas and killed 26 people.

Kerr finished his message with a call to action aimed at voters across the country.

“But we can do something about it. We can vote people in who actually have the courage to protect peoples’ lives and not just bow down to the NRA because they finance their campaign for them. So, hopefully, we will find enough people to vote good people with the courage to actually help our citizens remain safe and focus on the real safety issues and not building some stupid wall for billions of dollars that has nothing to do with our safety, but actually protecting us from what truly is dangerous, which is maniacs with semi-automatic weapons just slaughtering our children. It’s disgusting.”

You can watch Kerr’s comments in full below.

- Tyler Lauletta, Business Insider

Business Insider
Business Insider
Business Insider is a business site with strong financial, media and tech focus.

