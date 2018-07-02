How the Super 8s are shaping up after this morning's GAA football qualifier draw

THERE ARE FOUR provincial champions already assured of spots in the inaugural Super 8s and the complexion of the new All-Ireland quarter-final structure is becoming clearer in the wake of this morning’s Round 4 qualifier draw.

The last four games in the backdoor stage of the championship are pencilled in for next weekend with Kildare facing Fermanagh, Laois playing Monaghan, Cork taking on Tyrone and Roscommon meeting Armagh.

The Super 8 groups are now shaping up as a result of today’s pairings with Kerry, Galway, Donegal and Dublin already having secured spots.

Group 1

Kerry

Galway

Fermanagh/Kildare

Laois/Monaghan

Group 2

Donegal

Dublin

Cork/Tyrone

Roscommon/Armagh

The fixture programme for the new format is also clearer now. All-Ireland champions Dublin will be heading to Healy Park in Omagh or Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork for their away game, while Kerry’s away fixture will be in Portlaoise or Clones.

There will also be plenty interest in the last day showdowns with for instance Galway at home to Laois or Monaghan while Donegal will entertain Tyrone or Cork.

Here’s how the programme of games will unfold:

Super 8 Fixtures

14/15 July

(Croke Park fixtures)

Group 1: Kerry v Galway; Fermanagh/Kildare v Laois/Monaghan.

Group 2: Dublin v Donegal; Cork/Tyrone v Roscommon/Armagh.

21/22 July

(First named team at home)

Group 1: Fermanagh/Kildare v Galway; Laois/Monaghan v Kerry.

Group 2: Cork/Tyrone v Dublin; Roscommon/Armagh v Donegal.

4/5/6 August

(First named team at home)

Group 1: Kerry v Fermanagh/Kildare; Galway v Laois/Monaghan.

Group 2: Donegal v Cork/Tyrone; Dublin v Roscommon/Armagh.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!