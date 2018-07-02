This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
How the Super 8s are shaping up after this morning's GAA football qualifier draw

The Round 4 draw took place this morning with the games to take place next weekend.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 2 Jul 2018, 1:07 PM
1 hour ago 6,516 Views 17 Comments
Dublin, Galway, Kerry and Donegal were crowned provincial champions.
Dublin, Galway, Kerry and Donegal were crowned provincial champions.
Dublin, Galway, Kerry and Donegal were crowned provincial champions.
THERE ARE FOUR provincial champions already assured of spots in the inaugural Super 8s and the complexion of the new All-Ireland quarter-final structure is becoming clearer in the wake of this morning’s Round 4 qualifier draw.

The last four games in the backdoor stage of the championship are pencilled in for next weekend with Kildare facing Fermanagh, Laois playing Monaghan, Cork taking on Tyrone and Roscommon meeting Armagh.

The Super 8 groups are now shaping up as a result of today’s pairings with Kerry, Galway, Donegal and Dublin already having secured spots.

Group 1

  • Kerry
  • Galway
  • Fermanagh/Kildare
  • Laois/Monaghan

Group 2

  • Donegal
  • Dublin
  • Cork/Tyrone
  • Roscommon/Armagh

The fixture programme for the new format is also clearer now. All-Ireland champions Dublin will be heading to Healy Park in Omagh or Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork for their away game, while Kerry’s away fixture will be in Portlaoise or Clones.

There will also be plenty interest in the last day showdowns with for instance Galway at home to Laois or Monaghan while Donegal will entertain Tyrone or Cork.

Here’s how the programme of games will unfold:

Super 8 Fixtures

14/15 July 

(Croke Park fixtures)

Group 1: Kerry v Galway; Fermanagh/Kildare v Laois/Monaghan.
Group 2: Dublin v Donegal; Cork/Tyrone v Roscommon/Armagh.

21/22 July

(First named team at home)

Group 1: Fermanagh/Kildare v Galway; Laois/Monaghan v Kerry.
Group 2: Cork/Tyrone v Dublin; Roscommon/Armagh v  Donegal.

4/5/6 August

(First named team at home)

Group 1: Kerry v Fermanagh/Kildare; Galway v Laois/Monaghan.
Group 2: Donegal v Cork/Tyrone; Dublin v Roscommon/Armagh.

GAA have ‘learned lessons’ from Kildare fall-out and Newbridge can host Super 8s game

Clare’s challenge after Munster final loss – ‘It’s a short turnaround but maybe that will suit us’

