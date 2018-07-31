'Goosebumps', 'Superb' and 'Incredible' - tributes pour in for RTÉ's hurling documentary The Game

THE OPENING EPISODE of RTÉ’s documentary series The Game aired last night to widespread acclaim from the viewing public.

A three-part series which has been in the making for five years, The Game explores the art of hurling through the eyes of some of its biggest names.

It couldn’t have arrived at a better time with the country still basking in the afterglow of those two extraordinary All-Ireland hurling semi-finals in Croke Park at the weekend.

Hurling stars past and present such as Michael Duignan, Henry Shefflin and Austin Gleeson were among those to voice their approval.

The Game was just brilliant. Great to see so many legends of the game giving us a glimpse in to the history of hurling. Especially proud of the passionate Offaly contribution courtesy of my great friend @daithi_regan & a man I admire hugely, Paul Rouse. — Michael Duignan (@DuignanMichael) July 30, 2018

#TheGame is giving me goosebumps. Haven't seen anything quite like this before. Gives a sneak peek into our sporting history, into our communities, into our psyche. Should be shown in every school. If this doesn't win awards I don't know what will. @RTEOne @gerrytweets @CTLFilms — Niamh Fitzpatrick (@NFitzPsychology) July 30, 2018 Source: Niamh Fitzpatrick /Twitter

“The dead who shall live forever and the living who shall never die” - Micheál Ó Muircheartaigh #thegame @_THEGAME_RTE1 — CTL Films (@CTLFilms) July 30, 2018

“It’d hurt so much to have your neighbours 5 miles out the road beating you” - Dan Shanahan #thegame pic.twitter.com/KSZjaQWXF1 — CTL Films (@CTLFilms) July 30, 2018 Source: CTL Films /Twitter

Late to the party.. but the old footage & history of hurling is really special & makes this programme... #TheGame — Mick O'Keeffe (@okmick) July 30, 2018 Source: Mick O'Keeffe /Twitter

What a line from Sambo - "the lads you play with in the county team you make friends and get invited to their weddings - but the lads you play with in your club are the lads that will shoulder you to your grave - friends for life " #TheGame — Mortimer Murphy (@MortimerMurphy1) July 30, 2018

Seán Óg Ó hAilpín telling the story of how playing hurling made him feel loved and accepted... well either my hay fever is back or there's some dust in my eye. #TheGame Magnificent documentary, episode two of three next week. — Joe Donnelly (@kildarejoe) July 30, 2018

Loved the part at the end of #TheGame when Seán Óg Ó hAilpín told the story of how playing hurling made him feel loved & accepted. Throwback to 2016, when I reported on @NaPiarsaighCork Division 4 football league final & Seán Óg had to referee the game. A legend! pic.twitter.com/uyMzeyOiNy — Barry O'Mahony (@barryomahony4) July 30, 2018

Such an honour to meet and interview 100 year old Dick ‘of the Church’ Tullaroan who’s been to nearly every All Ireland starting in 1931 #thegame pic.twitter.com/Ejf6q8EWp1 — CTL Films (@CTLFilms) July 30, 2018

Christ almighty, @daithi_regan has the whole of Offaly in bits watching that segment. One of the code's great characters #TheGame — Peter McNamara (@PeterMcNamara_) July 30, 2018 Source: Peter McNamara /Twitter

Sometimes in this business you have a good idea. And you do a great job executing it. But you still need some luck. Imagine #thegame started tonight... after the weekend we've had. — John Greene (@johnjgreene) July 30, 2018 Source: John Greene /Twitter

Part two throws-in next Monday on RTÉ 1 at 9.30pm.

