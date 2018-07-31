'Goosebumps', 'Superb' and 'Incredible' - tributes pour in for RTÉ's hurling documentary The Game

Updated 1 hour ago
THE OPENING EPISODE of RTÉ’s documentary series The Game aired last night to widespread acclaim from the viewing public.
A three-part series which has been in the making for five years, The Game explores the art of hurling through the eyes of some of its biggest names.
It couldn’t have arrived at a better time with the country still basking in the afterglow of those two extraordinary All-Ireland hurling semi-finals in Croke Park at the weekend.
Hurling stars past and present such as Michael Duignan, Henry Shefflin and Austin Gleeson were among those to voice their approval.
The Game was just brilliant. Great to see so many legends of the game giving us a glimpse in to the history of hurling. Especially proud of the passionate Offaly contribution courtesy of my great friend @daithi_regan & a man I admire hugely, Paul Rouse.— Michael Duignan (@DuignanMichael) July 30, 2018
“The dead who shall live forever and the living who shall never die” - Micheál Ó Muircheartaigh #thegame @_THEGAME_RTE1— CTL Films (@CTLFilms) July 30, 2018
What a line from Sambo - "the lads you play with in the county team you make friends and get invited to their weddings - but the lads you play with in your club are the lads that will shoulder you to your grave - friends for life " #TheGame— Mortimer Murphy (@MortimerMurphy1) July 30, 2018
Seán Óg Ó hAilpín telling the story of how playing hurling made him feel loved and accepted... well either my hay fever is back or there's some dust in my eye. #TheGame Magnificent documentary, episode two of three next week.— Joe Donnelly (@kildarejoe) July 30, 2018
Loved the part at the end of #TheGame when Seán Óg Ó hAilpín told the story of how playing hurling made him feel loved & accepted. Throwback to 2016, when I reported on @NaPiarsaighCork Division 4 football league final & Seán Óg had to referee the game. A legend! pic.twitter.com/uyMzeyOiNy— Barry O'Mahony (@barryomahony4) July 30, 2018
Such an honour to meet and interview 100 year old Dick ‘of the Church’ Tullaroan who’s been to nearly every All Ireland starting in 1931 #thegame pic.twitter.com/Ejf6q8EWp1— CTL Films (@CTLFilms) July 30, 2018
Part two throws-in next Monday on RTÉ 1 at 9.30pm.
