This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 22 °C Thursday 28 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The golden boy of Colombian football a major doubt for crunch England encounter

James Rodriguez went off injured during his side’s match with Senegal.

By AFP Thursday 28 Jun 2018, 9:50 PM
36 minutes ago 2,352 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4098272
Colombia's James Rodriguez leaves the pitch.
Image: AP/PA Images
Colombia's James Rodriguez leaves the pitch.
Colombia's James Rodriguez leaves the pitch.
Image: AP/PA Images

COLOMBIA COACH JOSE Pekerman said he was “concerned” over influential playmaker James Rodriguez after he limped off injured in a 1-0 win over Senegal that secured the South Americans’ place in the World Cup last 16.

After playing a cameo role for 10-man Colombia in a 2-1 opening defeat to Japan due to a calf injury niggle, Rodriguez returned to the fray for a decisive performance in their 3-0 win over Poland.

But in Samara on Thursday, the Bayern Munich player hobbled off after just 31 minutes, forcing Pekerman to tinker with his team after losing one of his key players.

In the end a headed goal by Barcelona defender Yerry Mina was enough to see Colombia past Senegal and into the knockout round.

But Rodriguez, whose tournament-topping six-goal tally steered Colombia to the quarter-finals four years ago, could be a key absence when Colombia face England.

Pekerman said he could not confirm if the player’s calf injury had flared up, but admitted: “I’m extremely concerned, it’s a very tough situation for my team.

“I didn’t want to talk about this in a conference, because it risks overshadowing everything else that’s happened.

“But I can say it’s not a comfortable situation for us.”

Rumours among Colombian media suggested Rodriguez may have suffered a fresh injury, but Pekerman added: “At the moment we don’t have information, I can’t confirm or deny.

“He trained normally until yesterday as always, he stayed on afterwards to practise free kicks and penalties as he does.

“He was fully fit… but right now I don’t know where he stands.

“We do hope we’ll hear good news once he’s gone for his check-up.”

© – AFP, 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

How Irish football’s ‘age of innocence’ came back from the dead after World Cup tiebreaker oddity>

‘We did not have the leaders’ – Former star savages Germany flops>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Brilliant Januzaj strike sees unbeaten Belgium top Group G as England suffer World Cup defeat
Brilliant Januzaj strike sees unbeaten Belgium top Group G as England suffer World Cup defeat
Michy Batshuayi celebrated Belgium's opening goal by kicking the ball into his own face
Here's how Senegal were knocked out of the World Cup on yellow cards
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Hotel mattress could be to blame for Marcelo's World Cup injury
Hotel mattress could be to blame for Marcelo's World Cup injury
'We did not play like world champions. Therefore, we deserved to be eliminated'
'We're here to win, not plot final route,' says England boss Southgate
ENGLAND
As it happened: England vs Belgium, World Cup
As it happened: England vs Belgium, World Cup
Poll: Leo will be cheering for Belgium against England tonight ... how about you?
'He's still recovering' - Belgium's top marksman Lukaku ruled out of Group G showdown with England
PREMIER LEAGUE
'Do they expect us to win 10-0?' - Pogba bemused by whistles from France fans
'Do they expect us to win 10-0?' - Pogba bemused by whistles from France fans
Former Premier League referee reveals role in deliberate booking scam
Ajax lure Southampton star Tadic back to Eredivisie
BOXING
Amir Khan follows up 39-second KO in comeback fight by announcing next bout
Amir Khan follows up 39-second KO in comeback fight by announcing next bout
'I'm sorry guys, they played us all': Wilder confirms Joshua fight is off
Povetkin likely next as Joshua left frustrated by Wilder's 'big game', says Hearn

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie