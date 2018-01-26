Be part of the audience for our very special Six Nations Rugby Show live event

THE 2018 SIX Nations is just around the corner — and we’ve got something very special planned for our readers.

Driven by Murray Kinsella’s inimitable analysis and insight, The42 Rugby Show has become an essential part of any Six Nations week for the discerning Irish rugby fan.

This year, we’re taking the show on the road with a series of very special events, recorded in front of a live audience in Dublin city centre. It all kicks off with a pre-tournament preview on Thursday night, 1 February, in Doheny and Nesbitt on Baggot Street with doors opening at 7pm.

And we’re delighted to announce that alongside Murray and our host Gavan Casey, we’ll be joined on Thursday by a man who knows a thing or two about winning Six Nations titles: former Leinster and Ireland prop Mike Ross.

Murray, Gavan and Mike will dissect the footage and break down the most important talking points as they look ahead to seven huge weeks of international rugby, starting with Ireland’s trip to Paris where Joe Schmidt’s side take on France on opening weekend.

If you and your friends want to be a part of the conversation, put your questions and thoughts to our panel, and enjoy a drink, join us for a great night out.

Tickets are priced at €10 and available to buy online here. Capacity for the event is, unfortunately, limited so get yours now to avoid disappointment.

Buy tickets for The42 Rugby Show Live in Doheny and Nesbitt, Thursday 1 February, at 7pm: