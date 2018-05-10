  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Third Charlton brother poised for England debut, aged 72

The grandfather of six is preparing to compete in the first walking football international match.

By AFP Thursday 10 May 2018, 10:46 PM
File pic.
Image: Dave Howarth
Image: Dave Howarth

TOMMY CHARLTON IS set to follow in the footsteps of brothers Bobby and Jack and represent England when he plays for the over-60s walking football team against Italy on Sunday.

The grandfather of six is preparing to make his England debut at the age of 72 in Brighton in the first walking football international match.

England are set to play in a red strip, similar to the kit worn by Charlton’s famous older brothers in the win over West Germany in the 1966 World Cup final at Wembley.

“I never in a million years thought that I’d follow in the footsteps of my brothers and represent England,” said Charlton.

“I was shocked when I got the call but am delighted to be in the squad for the first-ever walking football international against Italy.”

The sport has very specific rules, with no running allowed. Now played in more than 30 countries, walking football is also set to hold its own world cup and European championship, both in England over the next two years.

“Walking football is a sport that has given me so much,” said Charlton, who was just 20 when he watched his two older brothers help England beat West Germany 4-2 after extra-time.

“It’s social, promotes better health and is played in the right spirit.”

AFP

