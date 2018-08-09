This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Thursday 9 August, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Brilliant Barr makes history as he wins European Championship bronze

The Waterford native produced a brilliant performance in Berlin.

By Ryan Bailey Thursday 9 Aug 2018, 7:20 PM
48 minutes ago 12,870 Views 41 Comments
http://the42.ie/4172832
Barr celebrates his bronze medal.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Barr celebrates his bronze medal.
Barr celebrates his bronze medal.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

A MAN FOR the big occasion, Thomas Barr has this evening produced his season’s best to win bronze in the 400 metres hurdle final at the European Championships in Berlin.

The Waterford native, who finished fourth at the Rio Olympics two summers ago, produced a sensational run to claim his first major championship medal.

Barr becomes the first Irishman to medal in a sprint event at the European Championships, clocking a time of 48.31 for third, his second fastest time ever.

Running out of lane eight, Barr said he felt relaxed pre-race and it showed in his performance as he finished strongly down the home straight to win a historic medal in the green vest.

“It hasn’t sunk in,” he told RTÉ Sport afterwards.

“I felt so relaxed beforehand and I knew it would take close to a personal best and I pulled it out on the day. There’s so much Irish support here, I couldn’t ask for more.

Norway’s Karsten Warholm held off the challenge of defending champion Yasmani Copello to claim gold.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (41)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
PICS: Huge crowd turns out to welcome Irish women's hockey team home
PICS: Huge crowd turns out to welcome Irish women's hockey team home
Everything you need to know about today's homecoming celebration for Ireland's hockey heroes
Irish women's hockey team members 'didn't have to pay €550 levy for World Cup'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Man City sign Australian wonderkid but he's expected to head straight to Celtic
Man City sign Australian wonderkid but he's expected to head straight to Celtic
We asked Kammy to pick three Premier League players that could play GAA
'I'm not confident' - Mourinho does not expect United to make any signings on deadline day
LEINSTER
'I shot my shot': Joe Tomane wasn't prepared to just wait and hope Leinster came calling
'I shot my shot': Joe Tomane wasn't prepared to just wait and hope Leinster came calling
RDS gets go-ahead for larger Anglesea Stand
Johnny Sexton succeeds retired Isa Nacewa as Leinster's captain
PREMIER LEAGUE
Gary Neville hits out at the GAA's handling of Liam Miller tribute match venue
Gary Neville hits out at the GAA's handling of Liam Miller tribute match venue
'I am not worried, I am not sad, I am so happy' - Pochettino unfazed by Spurs' quiet transfer activity
Belgian international the latest addition for Premier League newcomers Wolves
ATHLETICS
Historic win for Irish U-23s in Portugal
Historic win for Irish U-23s in Portugal
When Derval met Roy: 'I'm the president, but more importantly I'm from Cork'
Participation – and speed – records broken at Dublin Marathon

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie