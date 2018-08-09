Brilliant Barr makes history as he wins European Championship bronze

A MAN FOR the big occasion, Thomas Barr has this evening produced his season’s best to win bronze in the 400 metres hurdle final at the European Championships in Berlin.

The Waterford native, who finished fourth at the Rio Olympics two summers ago, produced a sensational run to claim his first major championship medal.

Barr becomes the first Irishman to medal in a sprint event at the European Championships, clocking a time of 48.31 for third, his second fastest time ever.

Running out of lane eight, Barr said he felt relaxed pre-race and it showed in his performance as he finished strongly down the home straight to win a historic medal in the green vest.

“It hasn’t sunk in,” he told RTÉ Sport afterwards.

“I felt so relaxed beforehand and I knew it would take close to a personal best and I pulled it out on the day. There’s so much Irish support here, I couldn’t ask for more.

Norway’s Karsten Warholm held off the challenge of defending champion Yasmani Copello to claim gold.