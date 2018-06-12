This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Liverpool and Arsenal target Thomas Lemar set to sign for Atletico Madrid

The France international appears set to move to La Liga following three seasons at Monaco.

By The42 Team Tuesday 12 Jun 2018, 9:17 PM
1 hour ago 3,465 Views 9 Comments
Spain bound: Thomas Lemar.
THOMAS LEMAR IS closing in on a transfer to Atletico Madrid after the Spanish club announced they have reached a “preliminary agreement” with Monaco for the France winger.

Monaco also confirmed that they have reached an agreement in principle to sell the attacking midfielder to Atleti.

The Ligue 1 side said the two sides will ‘continue to work in the coming days in order to find a definitive agreement.’

22-year-old France international Lemar has been subject of interest from Arsenal and Liverpool among others, but he now appears destined for a move to La Liga.

The Guadeloupe-born attacker joined Monaco from Caen ahead of the 2015-16 season, and eventually established himself as one of Ligue 1′s best left-sided players.

Lemar broke through in the 2016-17 campaign, scoring 14 goals and adding 17 assists as Monaco won Ligue 1 and reached the Champions League semi-finals.

The France international could now be set to join up with his international team-mate Antoine Griezmann with the Rojiblancos — if the 27-year-old decides to stay put.

On Tuesday Griezmann revealed he has made a decision regarding a potential summer transfer to Barcelona, but isn’t ready to make that decision public.

Griezmann has called on Atletico to invest more in their squad, and Lemar’s arrival is a sign the La Liga runners-up are taking their star’s advice.

Lemar and Griezmann are a part of the France team that will begin their Group C campaign against Australia on Saturday, before facing Peru and Denmark in the group stage.

The42 Team

