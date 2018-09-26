This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
US pairing of Woods and Mickelson 'not too likely' says skipper Furyk

They old rivals haven’t been particularly successful together in the past.

By The42 Team Wednesday 26 Sep 2018, 5:06 PM
53 minutes ago 598 Views 1 Comment
Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson in relaxed mood ahead of the weekend's action.
PHIL MICKELSON SAID he and Tiger Woods would both welcome the chance to be paired together at the Ryder Cup, but United States captain Jim Furyk insists it is “probably not too likely”.

The high-profile duo famously struggled when they teamed up at the 2004 Ryder Cup, losing both matches they played together under Hal Sutton.

Asked if he was likely to follow Sutton’s lead at Le Golf National, Furyk replied: “I guess nothing’s out of the realm. They did play some golf [together] yesterday [Tuesday].

“I think they both mentioned it would be a lot better pairing than it was in the past.

“You know, I won’t ever say it wouldn’t happen, but it’s probably not too likely.”

A television report in the United Kingdom on Wednesday suggested Woods looked a little stiff as he arrived for the US team photo on a chilly morning.

Yet Furyk was quick to shoot down any notion of his biggest star being short of full fitness.

“I don’t think there were any issues. I was a little stiff on the way to the range too this morning. It was about 42 degrees [Fahrenheit],” said the US skipper.

“I watched him play a few holes. He doesn’t look stiff at all. So I think it’s probably just some folks maybe guessing or, you know, he’s probably stretching. Probably trying to stay loose.

“There have been no issues reported out there or anything that I’m worried about. It’s actually news to me right there, to be honest with you.”


