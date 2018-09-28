Furyk denies Woods suffering with back injury

ANOTHER DAY, ANOTHER Tiger Woods injury rumour, but Team USA’s Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk is not worried.

Woods and fourball partner Patrick Reed suffered the holders’ only morning loss at Le Golf National on Friday.

And there were suggestions from some quarters that Woods was struggling with a back problem which has blighted him in the past.

The 14-time Major winner was left out of the foursomes as Europe stormed the session 4-0 to take a 5-3 lead in France.

But Furyk dismissed any notion that Woods was nursing an injury.

“I think anytime Tiger doesn’t play, or maybe he stretches a little bit, everyone gets a little hypersensitive that he might have a back issue,” he said.

“But I am not aware of anything like that, and I didn’t get any information like that from Tiger or my vice captains, so I don’t believe that’s true.”

Woods is scheduled to play in a Saturday fourball with Reed once again, against Europe’s Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood, who won both of their matches on Friday.

