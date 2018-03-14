  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Wednesday 14 March, 2018
Woods feels 'physically able' to compete at Augusta

The last of Tiger Woods’ four Masters wins came in 2005, but he is ready for the rigours of Augusta.

By The42 Team Wednesday 14 Mar 2018, 8:14 AM
1 hour ago 570 Views No Comments
Tiger Woods in action at the Valspar Championship.
TIGER WOODS FEELS “physically able” to compete at the Masters again after speaking about his frustration at missing out on Augusta the past two years.

Woods’ troublesome back injuries meant he was unable to make the tee for the opening major in the golfing calendar in 2016 and 2017.

The four-time Masters champion has seen his odds of winning another green jacket shorten after a fine showing at the Valspar Championship, where he finished one stroke shy of winner Paul Casey.

While he fell narrowly short of victory, there was plenty of cause for optimism for Woods, who has not won a PGA Tour title since 2013, with his last major triumph coming in 2008.

And Woods is itching to return to one of his favourite venues.

“There’s no other tournament like it and it has a deep place in my heart, from the time I was there as an amateur to my first win and my other wins there as well,” he told a news conference.

“I just love playing Augusta National. I’m very eager [to get back there]. I feel like I’m physically able to do it again and it’s going be a lot of fun.

“[It's been] very frustrating, because I love playing Augusta National. I love it. And I know how to play it.

“Sometimes I don’t play it well, but I know how to play it. There’s no other golf course like it in the world, and there’s no other golf tournament like it.”

