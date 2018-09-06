This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 7 September, 2018
Woods and McIlroy shoot sizzling 62s to share lead at BMW Championship

Following his return to the Ryder Cup team, Woods was in fine form at the BMW Championship.

By The42 Team Thursday 6 Sep 2018, 10:44 PM
1 hour ago 3,761 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/4223596
Image: PA
Image: PA

TIGER WOODS AND Rory McIlroy are tied atop the leaderboard after a PGA Tour round for the first time in history, having impressed at the BMW Championship.

Woods and McIlroy looked comfortable and methodic all day at Aronimink Golf Club in Pennsylvania on Thursday as they both opened with superb eight-under 62s to co-lead after 18 holes.

McIlroy, a four-time Major winner, took some time off at the beginning of the FedEx Cup play-offs and played well in his return at Boston last week, but his opening round in Pennsylvania made his play there seem ordinary.

“I would have loved to have played Northern Trust but I thought for me it was better to take the week off and work on my game,” McIlroy told Golf Channel after his round.

“And I saw some really good signs last week in Boston and I’m continuing to see good signs this week.”

McIlroy finished with 10 birdies, and looking back to his final nine holes at the Pro Am on Wednesday, the world number eight made 17 birdies in an 18-hole span.

Woods was just as hot as he opened his round by shooting a 29 on his front nine. He rode that momentum to his best round on Tour this season, carding a 62.

This was the sixth time Woods has broken 30 through nine in his career.

“I made a few putts today, right out of the gate at 10 and 11,” Woods said. “Shooting 29 on the front nine helps. It was nice to post a good round today and we go off early tomorrow, so it’ll be a quick turnaround.”

Xander Schauffele posted the best round of his year after shooting a seven-under 63 to sit in third place.

Billy Horschel and world number three Justin Thomas are both two shots back of McIlroy and Woods after finishing with 64s. 

