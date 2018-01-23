  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 12 °C Tuesday 23 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Tiger returns to happy hunting ground at Torrey Pines

The Farmers Insurance Open boasts a star-studded field that includes the 14-time major champion, who is looking for his ninth win at the course.

By The42 Team Tuesday 23 Jan 2018, 6:15 AM
3 hours ago 1,523 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3811851
Woods had an encouraging end to 2017.
Woods had an encouraging end to 2017.
Woods had an encouraging end to 2017.

TIGER WOODS WILL return to action at this week’s Farmers Insurance Open, a year on from missing the cut at the same event on his last official PGA Tour start.

The 14-time major champion is back this week to try to conquer Torrey Pines after looking sharp at the Hero World Challenge towards the end of 2017.

Woods managed three rounds in the 60s at the unofficial event he hosts annually.

He has endured four back surgeries in recent years but offered an optimistic review of his week in the Bahamas after taking things slow with his latest recovery.

Once golf’s dominant figure, he has not won a PGA Tour event since 2013 – a year that saw him claim five victories. Woods’ last top-10 finish on the PGA Tour came in 2015.

However, he can take heart from a stunning record at Torrey Pines. His eight wins at the iconic course include his famous 2008 US Open triumph, where he somehow defied a double stress fracture of his left tibia and significant knee damage to beat Rocco Mediate in a play-off.

Woods will not be short of high-level opponents this week. The Farmers Insurance Open boasts one of the PGA Tour season’s strongest non-major fields.

Torrey Pines, hugging the Pacific Ocean’s coast, nestled up against California’s breezy shores, has been the scene for countless memorable moments on the PGA Tour. Woods’ 2008 US Open win over Mediate might be the most famous in recent memory, but the course never disappoints.

Players will play the South course three times, including the final round, and play the recently renovated North course once. Historically easier, the North course played much tougher last season, barely offering players a respite.

In every way, Jon Rahm is this week’s defending champion. Not only did he secure his first PGA Tour win here last year, he added his second last week at the CareerBuilder Challenge.

Rahm, now ranked second in the world behind only Dustin Johnson, looks poised to contend in majors this year. His powerful build and searing tee shots and iron game help him on California courses. While it’s tough to win consecutive events on the PGA Tour, Rahm is playing with a ton of confidence and will arguably be the man to beat.

Aside from Rahm, Jason Day and Justin Rose shape as likely contenders. Former world number one Day won here in 2015 after finishing as runner-up in 2014, while Rose finished 2017 in superb form and was tied-fourth in this event last year.

Rickie Fowler, Patrick Reed and Hideki Matsuyama are other big-name stars in the field, while the likes of Patrick Cantlay and Tony Finau boast impressive recent form.

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

The GOAT and the Death Star

Chung dumps wounded Djokovic out of Australian Open

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sanchez takes aim at ex-Arsenal players 'with no knowledge' as he waves goodbye
Sanchez takes aim at ex-Arsenal players 'with no knowledge' as he waves goodbye
Liverpool's win over City feels like 6 months ago for Klopp
Arsenal ace Cazorla aiming to return next year following 10th operation
FOOTBALL
End of an era as long-serving Limerick duo call time on their inter-county careers
End of an era as long-serving Limerick duo call time on their inter-county careers
Neymar? I'd rather watch the golf, says Bale
Kane strike earns Tottenham a point as forward closes in on 100 Premier League goals
LEINSTER
A tackle that shows just how important Tadhg Furlong is to Leinster
A tackle that shows just how important Tadhg Furlong is to Leinster
Six Nations break badly timed for Cullen's impressive Leinster
Cronin returns to Ireland mix determined to make up for missing November
EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'm very proud to be part of this club and that's the reason why I came here'
'I'm very proud to be part of this club and that's the reason why I came here'
Munster blow Castres away with rousing Thomond performance to progress
As it happened: Munster vs Castres, Champions Cup
MUNSTER
Munster well worth the wait as they book record quarter-final date in style
Munster well worth the wait as they book record quarter-final date in style
Concern for Schmidt as Dave Kilcoyne leaves Thomond on crutches
Munster's Champions Cup clash with Castres delayed due to heavy rain in Limerick

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie