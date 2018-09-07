It's on! Till and Woodley make weight for championship showdown

THERE WAS A sigh of relief this afternoon as Darren Till stepped off the scales in Dallas.

All week and in truth all during his camp, questions hung over the the Liverpudlian as to whether or not he would be able to make the 170lbs limit.

Having already missed weight in his last outing against Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson and discussing openly his struggles to make it down to welterweight, many expected him to cut it fine when it came to the his first shot at UFC gold.

But when the moment came, Till delivered. There were cheers from those in attendance as his weight of 169lbs was read aloud and the Englishman presented two middle fingers as a message to anyone who had doubted him previously.

As for Woodley, there was only a slight hiccup in proceedings. Speaking to the media this week he said: “When have you seen the scale tip beyond 170 on my scale? You haven’t seen it.”

Well, the narrative flipped if only for a moment this afternoon when the UFC’s reigning welterweight champion tipped the scales at 171lbs before removing his shorts just seconds later and making the 170lbs limit.

Tyron Woodley takes to the octagon to defend his welterweight title once again on Saturday night. Source: Jason Silva

There was some drama with the night’s co-main event between Valentina Shevchenko and Nicco Montano. In a statement from the UFC, the promotion says that “as a precautionary measure” Montana was transported to a medical facility on Friday morning due to “health concerns”.

The UFC confirmed that as a result, the fight has been cancelled.

Elsewhere on Saturday night, Zabit Magomedsharipov looks to propel himself into featherweight reckoning as he takes on Brandon Davis.

The Dagestani fighter needed two attempts to make weight on Friday, before making 146lbs.

