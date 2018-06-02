This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
German star Werner: I need to leave RB Leipzig to become 'world class'

Manchester United and Liverpool are both said to be among Timo Werner’s suitors.

By The42 Team Saturday 2 Jun 2018, 2:43 PM
1 hour ago 1,893 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4050330

TIMO WERNER HAS offered hope to Manchester United and Bayern Munich by admitting that he needs to leave RB Leipzig in order to fulfil his potential.

The 22-year-old, who will form part of the Germany squad at World Cup 2018, is considered to be one of the most exciting talents in European football.

He has claimed that international endeavours this summer will not be an audition for a move to England – with Liverpool also said to be among his many suitors – or the reigning Bundesliga champions.

Werner is, however, prepared to admit that he will require a switch at some stage if he is to reach the levels he believes he is capable of.

He told Die Welt on his future plans: “To become a world-class player, I’ll probably have to play in an even better team at club level.

“I still have four or five years to learn, and then to become world class.” 

Werner has seen several team-mates depart Leipzig to go chasing their own dreams elsewhere.

Naby Keita is among the latest, with the Guinean midfielder set to complete a £57 million move to Liverpool as he seeks to prove himself on a Premier League stage.

“I want to be honest, Naby Keita has not become world class with us either. He may now be with Liverpool,” Werner added. 

“To become world class, you have to play big games, such as the final or semi-final of the Champions League.”

It may be that Werner joins Keita in England at some stage in the near future, with the promising frontman prepared to admit that such a switch holds obvious appeal.

He told FourFourTwo in March: “Yes, playing in the Premier League is a dream for me.

“I would like to play for two or three clubs, and Manchester United are one of those clubs.

“But probably not in the next few years – later, when my English is a little bit better!”

La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid have also been linked with Werner in the recent past, with the Germany international set to have several options to consider when he does open himself up to a transfer.

