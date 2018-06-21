Clinical Tipp dethrone All-Ireland champions Limerick and book Munster final spot

Tipperary 1-22

Limerick 1-13

BRIAN MCGRATH GAVE a powerful display from the heart of the Tipperary defence as they knocked the reigning All-Ireland U21 champions Limerick out of Munster in the semi-final at Semple Stadium in Thurles.

Tipperary were dominant from start to finish and were 0-13 to 0-5 ahead at half-time, with Barry Murphy’s penalty miss shortly before the break proving crucial.

Tipperary started the second half well and when David Gleeson scored his goal in the 39th minute they had enough for victory.

Limerick came with a late surge and Kevin Howard scored their goal, but that came after Kyle Hayes’ sending off for a second yellow card.

Tipperary made a fast start and raced into a 0-4 to 0-0 lead after just seven minutes. Jerome Cahill scored their first point in the fourth minute, and further points followed from Brian McGrath (free) and Jake Morris (two).

Tipperary senior star Morris reverted to the half-forward line and caused trouble there, while his Limerick counterparts found it difficult to get into the game. Seamus Flanagan was uncharacteristically quiet.

But Brian Ryan and Conor Boylan ate into the Tipperary lead, halving it, before Tipperary scored another four unanswered points between the 11th and 18th minutes.

Colin English and Kehoe both accounted for two each, before Barry Murphy registered his first point. Ger Browne and Murphy traded points thereafter, but Tipperary always looked more comfortable.

They went on another four-point blitz with Kehoe scoring twice, while Morris and McGrath added to their tallies. Willie O’Meara hit back for Limerick and they almost grabbed a crucial penalty goal before the break.

But after he earned the penalty, when fouled by Killian O’Dwyer, Murphy blasted his shot off Ciarán Barrett’s crossbar and the ball was cleared to safety.

McGrath’s long ball found Gleeson nine minutes after the resumption and when he finished low past Jamie Power in the Limerick goal there was no way back.

Scorers for Tipperary: Mark Kehoe 0-5, Lyndon Fairbrother 0-3 (0-3f), Brian McGrath 0-3 (0-3f), David Gleeson 1-0, Jake Morris 0-3, Colin English 0-3, Ger Browne 0-2, Jerome Cahill 0-1, Cian Darcy 0-1, Darragh Woods 0-1

Scorers for Limerick: Brian Murphy 0-4 (0-3f), Kevin Howard 1-0, Micheal Houlihan 0-2 (0-2f), Paddy O’Loughlin 0-2 (0-2f), Brian Ryan 0-1, Conor Boylan 0-1, Willie O’Meara 0-1, Oisin O’Reilly 0-1, Peter Casey 0-1 (0-1f)

Limerick

1. Jamie Power (Monaleen)

2. Brian Timmons (Murroe-Boher)

3. Josh Adams (Ballybrown)

4. John Flynn (Patrickswell)

5. Willie O’Meara (Askeaton)

6. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry)

7. Thomas Grimes (Na Piarsaigh)

8. Paddy O’Loughlin (Kilmallock)

9. Mike Mackey (Adare)

10. Brian Ryan (South Liberties)

11. Barry Murphy (Doon)

12. Conor Boylan (Na Piarsaigh)

13. Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh)

14. Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh)

15. Mark O’Dwyer (Monaleen)

Substitutes:

22. Darren O’Connell (Kildimo-Pallaskenry) for O’Dwyer (30)

24. Oisin O’Reilly (Kilmallock) for Flanangan (42)

18. Micheal Houlihan (Kilmallock) for Ryan (43)

19. Kevin Howard (Old Christians) for Mackey (48)

23. Brian O’Grady (Kilteely-Dromkeen) for Murphy (52).

Tipperary

1. Ciarán Barrett (Clonmel Óg)

2. Podge Campion (Drom-Inch)

3. Brian McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

4. Killian O’Dwyer (Killenaule)

5. Cian Flanagan (Newport)

6. Paddy Cadell (JK Brackens)

7. Dillon Quirke (Clonoulty-Rossmore)

8. Ger Browne (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams)

9. Colin English (Fr Sheehy’s)

14. Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg)

11. Paudie Feehan (Killenaule)

10. Jerome Cahill (Kilruane MacDonagh’s)

13. David Gleeson (Ballinahinch)

12. Mark Kehoe (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)

15. Lyndon Fairbrother (JK Brackens)

Substitutes:

18. Cian Darcy (Kilruane MacDonagh’s) for Fairbrother (51)

22. Craig Morgan (Kilruane MacDonagh’s) for Quirke (53)

19. Darragh Woods (Holycross-Ballycahill) for Gleeson (56)

17. Conor Stakelum (Thurles Sarsfields) for Cahill (58)

21. Michael Purcell (Thurles Sarsfields) for Flanagan (61).

Referee: Rory McGann (Clare).

