0-15 for Duggan as Clare fight back to claim dramatic Munster win and knock out Tipp

Clare 1-23

Tipperary 1-21

Fintan O’Toole reports from Semple Stadium

LATE INJURY-TIME points from Podge Collins and Peter Duggan propelled Clare to a remarkable Munster senior hurling championship victory in Thurles today and knocked Tipperary out of the 2018 race.

Having trailed by eight points at one stage in the first half and down five with ten to go, Clare kept battling and were rewarded when substitute Ian Galvin rifled home a 64th minute goal, seconds after Tipperary’s Jake Morris had hit the post at the other end.

Noel McGrath nudged Tipperary in front 1-21 to 1-20 in the 73rd minute but Clare countered with Collins, who hit 0-3 off the bench, and Duggan, twice, on target from play as they prevailed with two points to spare.

Billy McCarthy had marked Tipperary’s early dominance by backing himself in the 13th minute after an incisive run when he shot decisively to the net.

They were in front 1-10 to 0-9 at the interval and stayed ahead for much of the second half before Clare’s late rally.

Tipperary

1. Brian Hogan (Lorrha-Dorrha)

2. Seán O’Brien (Newport)

3. Séamus Kennedy (St. Mary’s Clonmel)

4. Donagh Maher (Burgess)

5. Joe O’Dwyer (Killenaule

6. Padraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfields – captain)

7. Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh)

8. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)

9. Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill)

10. Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh)

11. Patrick Maher (Lorrha-Dorrha)

12. Billy McCarthy (Thurles Sarsfields)

13. Seamus Callanan (Drom-Inch)

14. Jason Forde (Silvermines)

15. John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

Subs

24. Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney) for McCormack (inj) (10)

25. Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg) for Patrick Maher (60)

22. Alan Flynn (Kiladangan) for O’Dwyer (60)

Clare

1. Donal Tuohy (Crusheen)

2. Patrick O’Connor (Tubber – captain)

3. David McInerney (Tulla)

4. Jack Browne (Ballyea)

5. David Fitzgerald (Inagh-Kilnamona)

6. Conor Cleary (St Joseph’s Miltown Malbay)

7. Jamie Shanahan (Sixmilebridge)

8. Colm Galvin (Clonlara)

9. Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge)

10. Peter Duggan (Clooney-Quin)

11. Tony Kelly (Ballyea)

12. David Reidy (Éire Óg)

13. Conor McGrath (Cratloe)

14. John Conlon (Clonlara)

15. Shane O’Donnell (Éire Óg)

Subs

25. Podge Collins (Cratloe) for McGrath (35 + 3)

19. Seadna Morey (Sixmilebridge) for Fitzgerald (47)

23. Ian Galvin (Clonlara) for Reidy (59)

18. Jason McCarthy (Inagh-Kilnamona) for Malone (62)

26. Darragh Corry (Tulla) for Galvin (63)

Referee: Paud O’Dwyer (Carlow)

